Jasper- Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, "We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt's cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future."

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO