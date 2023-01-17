ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Weinzapfel Named Jasper Engines & Transmissions President

Jasper- Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, "We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt's cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future."
JASPER, IN
Phyllis R. Malan, age 85, of Boone Township

Phyllis R. Malan, age 85, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home. Phyllis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 29, 1937, to Chris and Lorena (Mann) Stradtner. She married, Clarence “Don” Malan Jr. on December 25, 1954, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana.
JASPER, IN
Online American Heart Association E-Learning

Jasper– Four out of five cardiac arrests happen at home. Are you prepared with CPR if a loved one suffers a cardiac emergency? The American Heart Association is making CPR training more accessible by offering blended learning, an online training tool!. The American Heart Association now offers blended learning...
JASPER, IN
Sister Cities of Jasper to Host Wine Queens of Germany in February

Jasper- The Sister Cities of Jasper is excited to announce that the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, will be visiting Jasper and Indiana from February 10th-18th. At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted in...
JASPER, IN
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee

Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Flooded Roadways from Thursday, Jan. 19th

Dubois County- Thursday's rain totals have left some roadways flooded. As of Friday morning, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana

Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
WASHINGTON, IN
Jasper Police Make Out of County Warrant Arrest

Jasper- A Loogootee man is behind bars after a warrant was discovered from Orange County. 51-year-old Kurt Kelly was pulled over in Jasper on Wednesday morning. Officers report the stop was initiated after the license plate on Kelly’s 1997 Chevrolet Lumina was for another vehicle. During the stop, officers...
JASPER, IN
Suspect Identified in Evansville Walmart Shooting

Evansville- Evansville Police report a shooting occurred inside the west side Walmart. Calls came at 9:59pm on Thursday about the shooting. When officers arrived on scene the suspect, 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, exchanged gun fire with police inside the building. Mosley was a former employee of the company, according to the Courier Press.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Jasper Man Facing Felony Theft Charge

Jasper- Jasper Police report an arrest after a shoplifting investigation at Walmart. Officers report responding to a shoplifting call at the Jasper Walmart at 2:00 pm Thursday. Using security camera footage, officers report 56-year-old Wayne Gordon of Jasper attempted to steal several items from the store. Officers say Gordon can...
JASPER, IN
Coleman Sets Career High in U of E Loss

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Marvin Coleman II had the top offensive game of his career, scoring 25 points to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team on Tuesday night in a 78-70 defeat to Southern Illinois inside the Banterra Center. “It would have been very easy to give...
EVANSVILLE, IN

