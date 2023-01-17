Read full article on original website
Weinzapfel Named Jasper Engines & Transmissions President
Jasper- Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, "We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt's cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future."
New Vincennes University program to help current and future educators better teach students with exceptional needs
Vincennes- Vincennes University has created a new online licensure program to prepare current and future educators to teach students with exceptional needs. VU was approved by the Indiana State Board of Education in December 2022 for a license addition, Exceptional Needs – Intense Intervention. During a meeting of VU...
Holiday lights recycling program results in almost 1600 pounds of lights recycled this season
Dubois County- The fifth annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was a great success, with 1,571 pounds of Christmas lights recycled at the Rural King and SWMD Process Center drop off locations in December and January. This is the fifth year in a row that at least a...
Phyllis R. Malan, age 85, of Boone Township
Phyllis R. Malan, age 85, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home. Phyllis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 29, 1937, to Chris and Lorena (Mann) Stradtner. She married, Clarence “Don” Malan Jr. on December 25, 1954, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana.
Online American Heart Association E-Learning
Jasper– Four out of five cardiac arrests happen at home. Are you prepared with CPR if a loved one suffers a cardiac emergency? The American Heart Association is making CPR training more accessible by offering blended learning, an online training tool!. The American Heart Association now offers blended learning...
Sister Cities of Jasper to Host Wine Queens of Germany in February
Jasper- The Sister Cities of Jasper is excited to announce that the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, will be visiting Jasper and Indiana from February 10th-18th. At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted in...
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
Flooded Roadways from Thursday, Jan. 19th
Dubois County- Thursday's rain totals have left some roadways flooded. As of Friday morning, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
Jasper Police Make Out of County Warrant Arrest
Jasper- A Loogootee man is behind bars after a warrant was discovered from Orange County. 51-year-old Kurt Kelly was pulled over in Jasper on Wednesday morning. Officers report the stop was initiated after the license plate on Kelly’s 1997 Chevrolet Lumina was for another vehicle. During the stop, officers...
Hear It Again: Forest Park Ladies Top South Spencer on Senior Night
Ferdinand - On Senior Night, the Forest Park Lady Rangers beat South Spencer, 51-39. The following broadcast aired 1/17/2023 on WQKZ 98.5 FM. Corbin Lingenfelter and Ross Fuhs on the call.
Suspect Identified in Evansville Walmart Shooting
Evansville- Evansville Police report a shooting occurred inside the west side Walmart. Calls came at 9:59pm on Thursday about the shooting. When officers arrived on scene the suspect, 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, exchanged gun fire with police inside the building. Mosley was a former employee of the company, according to the Courier Press.
Jasper Man Facing Felony Theft Charge
Jasper- Jasper Police report an arrest after a shoplifting investigation at Walmart. Officers report responding to a shoplifting call at the Jasper Walmart at 2:00 pm Thursday. Using security camera footage, officers report 56-year-old Wayne Gordon of Jasper attempted to steal several items from the store. Officers say Gordon can...
Coleman Sets Career High in U of E Loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Marvin Coleman II had the top offensive game of his career, scoring 25 points to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team on Tuesday night in a 78-70 defeat to Southern Illinois inside the Banterra Center. “It would have been very easy to give...
