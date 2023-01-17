Read full article on original website
witzamfm.com
New Vincennes University program to help current and future educators better teach students with exceptional needs
Vincennes- Vincennes University has created a new online licensure program to prepare current and future educators to teach students with exceptional needs. VU was approved by the Indiana State Board of Education in December 2022 for a license addition, Exceptional Needs – Intense Intervention. During a meeting of VU...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Weinzapfel named Jasper Engines & Transmissions president
Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. “We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions,” Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared. “Matt’s cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our executive leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future.”
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
vincennespbs.org
Sullivan County community fixing 15 year old water bill issue
A Sullivan County community will see their water bills double for the next month. It was 16 years ago when the town’s Clerk-Treasurer retired. A new clerk was never hired; at some point, the town missed one month of water bills. First City News partner WTHI in Terre Haute...
witzamfm.com
Holiday lights recycling program results in almost 1600 pounds of lights recycled this season
Dubois County- The fifth annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was a great success, with 1,571 pounds of Christmas lights recycled at the Rural King and SWMD Process Center drop off locations in December and January. This is the fifth year in a row that at least a...
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
Knox County social services hub to open in March
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the the Knox County Public Library’s Bloebaum-Fuller annex building was in danger of being demolished. But throughout 2022, thanks to a number of organizations throughout the county– particularly the library, Good Samaritan Hospital and Children and Family services– it’s now set to open with a new name and a […]
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
witzamfm.com
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes City Engineer gives update on Main Street Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission met for the first time in 2023 Thursday. As they reorganized, it was decided that all of the officers will remain the same for the year with Tim Smith and Greg Parsley serving as President and Vice President respectively, and Steve Blinn as Secretary. The Commission...
Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
witzamfm.com
Sister Cities of Jasper to Host Wine Queens of Germany in February
Jasper- The Sister Cities of Jasper is excited to announce that the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, will be visiting Jasper and Indiana from February 10th-18th. At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted in...
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
spencercountyonline.com
Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church
A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
witzamfm.com
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Accident in Washington Causes Water Line to Burst
On January 18, at 2:06 p.m. A semi registered to Precise Moving & Storage out of Georgia struck a water meter pit. The truck was attempting to turn off of Flora Street and onto Northwest 1st Street. The truck then left the roadway and went into the grass in front...
wdrb.com
Former New Albany housing properties await new development
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
Loogootee student made honorary officer
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30. A student […]
