The much-anticipated puffs of smoke emerged from Berea yesterday, conveniently as I was preoccupied so that I wasn’t available to pounce on the news. Fortunately, though, the OBR team was ready and leaped into the action like the finely tuned machine they are. Props to the gang for hitting the ground running as the news of Jim Schwartz being named Defensive Coordinator broke. Hopefully, you were happy with our coverage yesterday on our front page and on the free and premium forums.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO