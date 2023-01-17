ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Hopf seeking the Republican nomination for mayor of Huntingburg

Huntingburg resident James Hopf announced he is seeking the Republican nomination to represent the party in November’s Municipal Election for mayor of Huntingburg. “I am honored to announce that I will run in the upcoming 2023 Mayoral Primary Election for our great city of Huntingburg,” Hopf said in a press release. “Bringing back the voice of the people and strong leadership is crucial. I will represent Huntingburg and its residents with the same energy and tenacity that characterized my work as the former Safety/Risk Management Director for the City of Huntingburg.”
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schwinghamer announces re-election bid as Huntingburg mayor

Mayor Steve Schwinghamer has announced his bid for re-election for the 2023 Huntingburg. Mayor Schwinghamer was selected by caucus in November 2020 when the sitting mayor, Denny Spinner, was appointed the executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. When Schwinghamer took the oath of office, he...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

Weinzapfel Named Jasper Engines & Transmissions President

Jasper- Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, "We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt's cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future."
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana

Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
WASHINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper

In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee

Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

Flooded Roadways from Thursday, Jan. 19th

Dubois County- Thursday's rain totals have left some roadways flooded. As of Friday morning, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023

The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
DUGGER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper business considered one of America’s most responsible

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A long-running Jasper business has been recognized for being one of America’s most responsible companies. The list, which was curated by Newsweek and Statista, places Kimball International 13th in Consumer Goods category and 83rd overall out of 500 companies that were featured. “For more than 70 years, Kimball International’s strong values […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Loogootee student made honorary officer

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30.  A student […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN

