Terre Haute, IN

Lilly Endowment awards Rose-Hulman’s AskRose $3.5M

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) was awarded a $3.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Incorporated for the AskROSE homework help program. For over 30 years, Rose-Hulman’s AskRose free tutoring program has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions, supporting Indiana students in grades 6-12 in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
TH Airport touts $273 million in economic impact in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Regional Airport held its “State of the Airport” address for the first time in several years, touting $273 million in economic impact over 2022. Executive director Jeff Hauser said the number came from a study done by the Indiana Department...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

