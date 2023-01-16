TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson, Illinois. As well as several years as an Assistant Golf Professional at various golf courses including The Orchards Golf Club, Plum Hollow Golf Club, and Grosse Ile Country Club.

