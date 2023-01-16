Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the...
12 Points library construction to begin next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The construction process to bring a library to 12 Points will begin next month. The plan is to turn the old Thomas Funeral Home on N 13th Street into the new library branch. Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe said that construction should begin in early February. They’re hopeful that construction will be complete early next year.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an...
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House.
Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population.
Senior day returns to Illinois YMCAs
MATTOON, ILL. (WTWO/WAWV) – YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Neal Center YMCA, and on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Senior Day is an opportunity for community members aged 60 years or older to learn more about how to prevent and treat different chronic diseases. It is also an opportunity for them to learn more about maintaining an active lifestyle.
TH Rotary Club donates to multiple local non-profits
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several local non-profit organizations received donations that will help their causes thanks to the generosity of The Rotary Club of Terre Haute. The club awarded over $7,600 in total grants on Tuesday. Recipients included St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, Art Spaces Inc., Riverscape, St....
Children’s fever reducers still scarce
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When searching for infant and children’s fever and pain reducers, like Tylenol and Motrin, as well as cough and cold medicines parents are faced with bare shelves. Trever Wolf, Pharmacist at Shakamak Pharmacy says there is a shortage of raw materials causing a...
President of the NAACP reflects on the importance of MLK Day
Terre Haute, IN. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the NAACP reflected on the meaning of MLK Day this evening. Sylvester Edwards is the president of the local chapter and he believes the holiday has made a big impact in the Wabash Valley. Edwards explains how Terre Haute is showing its...
ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service
Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”
A new head golf pro has joined the TH Country Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson, Illinois. As well as several years as an Assistant Golf Professional at various golf courses including The Orchards Golf Club, Plum Hollow Golf Club, and Grosse Ile Country Club.
