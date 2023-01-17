Read full article on original website
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House.
A new head golf pro has joined the TH Country Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson, Illinois. As well as several years as an Assistant Golf Professional at various golf courses including The Orchards Golf Club, Plum Hollow Golf Club, and Grosse Ile Country Club.
TH Airport touts $273 million in economic impact in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Regional Airport held its “State of the Airport” address for the first time in several years, touting $273 million in economic impact over 2022. Executive director Jeff Hauser said the number came from a study done by the Indiana Department...
Juvenile injured following 2-car wreck that shut down part of U.S. 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute for a 2-car wreck with someone trapped in a vehicle.
