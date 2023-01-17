ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
1027wbow.com

Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

A new head golf pro has joined the TH Country Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson, Illinois. As well as several years as an Assistant Golf Professional at various golf courses including The Orchards Golf Club, Plum Hollow Golf Club, and Grosse Ile Country Club.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

TH Airport touts $273 million in economic impact in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Regional Airport held its “State of the Airport” address for the first time in several years, touting $273 million in economic impact over 2022. Executive director Jeff Hauser said the number came from a study done by the Indiana Department...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy