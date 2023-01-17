ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West

Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"

HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
