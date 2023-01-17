Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Houston's oldest business to close in March
In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
fox26houston.com
Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"
HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
fox26houston.com
Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle
HOUSTON - Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday. Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer. A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman killed in early Friday morning apartment fire
One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning. According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road and found one person dead inside the unit in flames.
Houston Chronicle
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Houston Chronicle
Courtney Zavala leaves Houston Life after 5 years on the KPRC 2 lifestyle show
A longtime host of KPRC 2's Houston's daily afternoon lifestyle show Houston Life is moving on. After five years of co-hosting the talk show alongside Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala is leaving her post, per a report from local media blogger Mike McGuff. Shore announced Zavala's exit on air on Wednesday,...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Comments / 0