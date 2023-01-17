Read full article on original website
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Minnesota kicks off a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon.
NHL
Connor scores 200th career goal, but Jets fall to Canadiens
"We sat back and we weren't on our toes and we didn't have our skating legs." Kyle Connor scored his 200th career goal on Tuesday night, but that's where the good news ended for the Winnipeg Jets in Montreal. The goal gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the second,...
NHL
Medical updates from Brossard - Jan. 18
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens issued several medical updates on Wednesday. Juraj Slafkovsky suffered a lower-body injury that does not require surgery. He will be out for three months. Jonathan Drouin suffered an upper-body injury on January 12 against Nashville. He will be out until the All-Star Break. Jake Allen has...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
NHL
Prospects Report: January 18, 2023
After its most recent three-game sweep over Grand Rapids, the Iowa Wild have extended its season-long win-streak to five games, dating back to Jan 7. Iowa opened its three-game set against Grand Rapids on Jan. 11 with a 5-2 win over the Griffins. Forwards Adam Beckman, Nic Petan, Sammy Walker, Michael Milne and Patrick Curry were the goal scorers for Iowa. Petan (1-1=2), Walker (1-1=2) and Milne (1-1=2) each had two points in the win.
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ TOR
Safe to say the Winnipeg Jets got away from their game Tuesday in their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to kick off their season long five game road trip. Wednesday, Rick Bowness had the team back on the ice for a practice in Toronto hoping to get his team back on track.
NHL
NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners to be unveiled during Lightning-Oilers
The 12 remaining players for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be announced Thursday during the first intermission of the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW, SN NOW). The 12 players -- one goalie and two skaters in each of...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Craig Anderson will start in goal. Today's game concludes Buffalo's eighth of 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which began with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers last night. The Sabres are 3-4-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 1-6-0 in the...
NHL
Oettinger records his fifth career shutout win
The Minnesota netminder is tied for fourth in wins at 20-6-4 and ranks second in save percentage at .928. Jake Oettinger has had an interesting January. He won an emotional shootout against the Islanders last week, lost a shutout bid (and eventually the game) in the final second against the Rangers, and then logged a shutout on Monday against Vegas. It was a hectic ride, but it shows just how steady Oettinger has been this year.
