ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools

Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Pasadena News

New President | USGVMWD Selects Jennifer Santana

For the first time in its 63-year history, the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) will be led by a woman president following the Board of Directors’ annual board reorganization. Director Jennifer Santana was nominated by outgoing President Ed Chavez and was unanimously approved by the...
EL MONTE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo City council decides Horvath will keep his seat

In a two hour and 25-minute meeting Tuesday afternoon, called by Mayor Bill Brand on whether city councilman Christian Horvath maintained legal residence in Redondo after his family moved to Torrance, the verdict appeared to be in hand early on. At the end, the city council voted 5-0 that Horvath...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Applications for the Former 710 Stub Working Group Are Now Online

The City has posted applications for local residents wishing to sit on the 710 stub working group. The group will address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. More than 50 years ago, Caltrans seized hundreds of homes in southwestern...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Four Lawyers from Pasadena’s Hahn & Hahn Named To 2023 Super Lawyers List

Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless

The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Hosts Annual Holiday Reception

The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter started off the year with its customary annual Holiday Reception on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, with a capacity crowd at the H&H Jivalagian Youth Center. In attendance were city, county and state officials, supporters, friends, and prominent members of the Armenian American community. The reception’s master of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PCC Seeks Applicants for Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee

Following the passage of Measure PCC in November 2022, Pasadena City College is calling on local residents to serve on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. The legally mandated committee is principally charged with ensuring the proper expenditure of bond funding for construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or replacement projects covered in the project list. The body will also keep the public informed about the bond spending through an independent annual audit.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway

Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Fire Chief Chad Augustin To Present Comprehensive Citywide Evacuation Plan at City Meeting Wednesday

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin will present the City of Pasadena’s Citywide Evacuation Plan before the Public Safety Committee which meets on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Evacuation Plan identifies three hazards as “high risk” for Pasadena: wildfires (especially the wildfire urban interface), floods (including wind-driven water), and hazardous materials release.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power to Ask Council Committee to OK 10-Year Geothermal Deal Worth $188 Million

Pasadena Water and Power is seeking authority from the City Council to enter into a contract with the Southern California Public Power Authority to purchase geothermal energy and capacity from Calpine Geysers, a geothermal facility in Sonoma, Calif., beginning in January 2025 so the City could comply with state requirements for using renewable energy sources.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Water districts help with overdue bills

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts 37 and 40 are offering help to Antelope Valley customers with overdue bills. Community outreach events to explain the assistance — which include a state program to pay up to $2,000 in past due bills for low-income families and an extended payment plan option — are scheduled, this week and next week, in Lancaster.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy