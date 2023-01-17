Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

PASADENA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO