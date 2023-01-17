Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools
Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
South Pasadena News
New President | USGVMWD Selects Jennifer Santana
For the first time in its 63-year history, the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) will be led by a woman president following the Board of Directors’ annual board reorganization. Director Jennifer Santana was nominated by outgoing President Ed Chavez and was unanimously approved by the...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo City council decides Horvath will keep his seat
In a two hour and 25-minute meeting Tuesday afternoon, called by Mayor Bill Brand on whether city councilman Christian Horvath maintained legal residence in Redondo after his family moved to Torrance, the verdict appeared to be in hand early on. At the end, the city council voted 5-0 that Horvath...
pasadenanow.com
Applications for the Former 710 Stub Working Group Are Now Online
The City has posted applications for local residents wishing to sit on the 710 stub working group. The group will address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. More than 50 years ago, Caltrans seized hundreds of homes in southwestern...
pasadenanow.com
Four Lawyers from Pasadena’s Hahn & Hahn Named To 2023 Super Lawyers List
Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless
The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
pasadenanow.com
Public Safety Committee Adopts Resolution Recognizing Local Hazard Mitigation Plan
The City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday unanimously adopted the resolution that will recognize the City of Pasadena Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which the City is required to prepare and adopt in order to receive federal funding from the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. Following approval by...
pasadenanow.com
ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Hosts Annual Holiday Reception
The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter started off the year with its customary annual Holiday Reception on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, with a capacity crowd at the H&H Jivalagian Youth Center. In attendance were city, county and state officials, supporters, friends, and prominent members of the Armenian American community. The reception’s master of...
pasadenanow.com
PCC Seeks Applicants for Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
Following the passage of Measure PCC in November 2022, Pasadena City College is calling on local residents to serve on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. The legally mandated committee is principally charged with ensuring the proper expenditure of bond funding for construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or replacement projects covered in the project list. The body will also keep the public informed about the bond spending through an independent annual audit.
californiaglobe.com
78-Year-Old Jackie Goldberg Elected as Los Angeles Unified School Board President
The Los Angeles Unified School District elected in former school board member and Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg as President of the board on Tuesday, elevating her to the position 40 years after her first initial successful run for the school board. Goldberg, a UC Berkeley and University of Chicago graduate, first...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway
Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
pasadenanow.com
Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process begins on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the office of the city clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. The city clerk will conduct an applicant workshop at 9 a.m. on Monday in City...
pasadenanow.com
Special Council Meeting Wednesday Will Take Up Funding for Supplemental Emergency Shelter Services
According to an amended agenda for Wednesday’s special City Council meeting, the City Council will deliberate on a budget amendment that would allow $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. Last week, Friends In Deed Executive...
Bass Set to Head to Washington for U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will make her first trip to Washington since taking office in December for the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting which begins Tuesday and concludes Friday with the mayors meeting with President Joe Biden and his top staff at the White House.
pasadenanow.com
Fire Chief Chad Augustin To Present Comprehensive Citywide Evacuation Plan at City Meeting Wednesday
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin will present the City of Pasadena’s Citywide Evacuation Plan before the Public Safety Committee which meets on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Evacuation Plan identifies three hazards as “high risk” for Pasadena: wildfires (especially the wildfire urban interface), floods (including wind-driven water), and hazardous materials release.
pasadenanow.com
Police Chief Harris To Update Committee With Data on Racial Identity Profiling During Traffic, Pedestrian Stops
The Pasadena Police Department, which started collecting data on January 1 2022 to implement the state’s racial profiling laws, will update the Public Safety committee on its progress with the process on Wednesday. The Police Department was scheduled to begin reporting the data to the U.S. Department of Justice...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power to Ask Council Committee to OK 10-Year Geothermal Deal Worth $188 Million
Pasadena Water and Power is seeking authority from the City Council to enter into a contract with the Southern California Public Power Authority to purchase geothermal energy and capacity from Calpine Geysers, a geothermal facility in Sonoma, Calif., beginning in January 2025 so the City could comply with state requirements for using renewable energy sources.
Antelope Valley Press
Water districts help with overdue bills
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts 37 and 40 are offering help to Antelope Valley customers with overdue bills. Community outreach events to explain the assistance — which include a state program to pay up to $2,000 in past due bills for low-income families and an extended payment plan option — are scheduled, this week and next week, in Lancaster.
pasadenanow.com
City Committee Set to Review Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, Required to Receive Federal Aid
The City Council’s Public Safety Committee will deliberate Wednesday on a draft resolution that will recognize the City of Pasadena Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which the City is required to prepare and adopt in order to receive federal funding from the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The draft...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Ten Grand Challenges to Transform Pasadena’s Future
A century ago, the citizens of Pasadena laid the foundation for the city we enjoy today. Starting in 1923, in just five years:. A bond issue was approved to build the City Hall, Central Library and Civic Auditorium. The Pasadena City College District was created. The Pasadena Playhouse was built.
