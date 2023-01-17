ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ex-victims’ commissioner hits out at ‘evil’ in Met amid David Carrick fallout

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qgXa_0kHMSO6000

The former victims’ commissioner Vera Baird has said Scotland Yard seems incapable of not employing “some quite evil people” as she questioned its commitment to culture change after the case of the serial rapist and serving officer David Carrick.

Carrick, an elite Metropolitan police officer, waged a campaign of terror and humiliation against women for two decades, committing 48 rapes to become one of the worst sex offenders in modern history. The process of sacking him from the force starts on Tuesday.

The Met has admitted errors in failing to spot Carrick’s escalating danger during his 20 years of service. Britain’s biggest police force was told about nine incidents from 2000 to 2021, including eight alleged attacks or clashes Carrick had with women before the arrest that led to his convictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6TIe_0kHMSO6000
Vera Baird, a former victims’ commissioner. Photograph: Graeme Robertson/the Guardian

Baird, who resigned as victims’ commissioner in September after three years in the role, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Metropolitan police seem incapable of not employing – and furthermore retaining – some quite evil people.

“He appears to have been reassessed since the murder of Sarah Everard, since the Charing Cross misogyny scandal came out.

“Where exactly is the change in culture that we have all been told would occur after that catastrophic death now a couple of years ago?”

She added that it was not the Met that exposed Carrick but one of the victims who “had the courage” to go to another police force.

Meanwhile, the head of the Metropolitan police has said some serving officers needed to be identified and removed.

As details of Carrick’s convictions were revealed on Monday, it emerged a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff were being reviewed from the last 10 years to make sure the appropriate decisions were made.

The Met commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, who assumed office in September, on Tuesday admitted the force has not dealt with its own integrity with “the ruthlessness and clarity” that it deals with criminals.

Rowley told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s not a good situation, that’s why we’re reviewing it. I came back to policing four months ago because I’m passionate about policing. Most of our men and women are great people but we have not been tough enough at guarding our own integrity.

Related: Elite Metropolitan police officer David Carrick revealed as serial rapist

“We haven’t dealt with these issues, day in and day out for years, with the ruthlessness and clarity that we deal with criminals. And that’s what we’re getting on top of.”

There were some officers serving in the Met who needed to be identified and removed from the force, he admitted.

Rowley was asked if he could guarantee that a woman visiting a police station to report a sexual offence would not meet a police officer whose past behaviour was now under review, or who was tolerating similar behaviour in their department.

“I can’t, I’m not going to make a promise that I can’t stick to,” he said. “I’m going to put in place ruthless systems to squeeze out those who shouldn’t be with us.

“Most of our officers are fantastic, the people who specialised in this area are great and they have the skills. But do I have some officers who shouldn’t be in the Met that I’ve got to identify and get rid of? Yes I do, and I’m completely frank about that.”

Appearing on broadcast media for the UK government on Tuesday, the education secretary, Gillian Keegan, said the police had “some work to do” in restoring trust.

Asked on Times Radio if the government could say that women could trust the police, she said: “It’s very important that we do trust the police. There’s no place in our police force for officers who fall seriously short of the standards required. It’s clear that action needs to be taken because it’s fundamental that we can trust our police.”

On Monday, Carrick pleaded guilty to the remaining charges against him at Southwark crown court in London, bringing a total of 49 charges covering 85 serious offences.

No action was taken, with the women either refusing to formally complain or withdrawing their cooperation from the police investigation.

Alarm bells also failed to ring within the force, which promoted Carrick in 2009 from patrolling the streets to being a member of an elite armed unit, the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, guarding embassies, Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘A thief came into our family and took the heart out of it’: the killing of Zara Aleena

Five weeks before she was murdered, 35-year-old Zara Aleena started work at the Royal Courts of Justice. On her first day, she sent a brightly smiling selfie to her friends and family, saying she couldn’t believe she was actually there. It was an administrative role that took her one step closer to her lifelong dream of being a lawyer; something she had pursued doggedly even as her studies were interrupted by caring responsibilities and financial concerns. After passing the solicitors’ exams with distinction and landing this new job, Aleena felt a new stage of her life was beginning. Her aunt Farah Naz told her: “Soon, Zara, you are going to be a formidable force.”
The Independent

Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says

Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
The Independent

Wife’s 999 call played to jurors in Mark Cavendish robbery trial

A 999 call made by the wife of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish to police after a knifepoint raid at their home has been played in court.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.One of the raiders held a Rambo knife to the athlete’s throat and threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the trial heard.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of...
The Independent

Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes

A 31-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man who was drugged and stabbed to death after being lured by a woman who had seen his Rolex watches on Instagram.Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, Bedfordshire Police said as Ikem Affia was convicted of murder alongside two women and a man found guilty of manslaughter.Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, Luton Crown Court heard.She contacted him and the pair spoke over...
The Independent

Police officer sacked for texts about ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz

A police officer has been sacked for sending horrific messages on a ‘hate group’ WhatsApp chat about people lining up for ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz.PC Daniel Comfort was one of six police officers dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) found them guilty of sending deeply inappropriate and offensive messages.PC Daniel Comfort, 47, of Norfolk Constabulary, was the most active in the group, sending 54 offensive messages that were homophobic, racist and sexist out of the 1,184 total he sent.The group had various names including ‘**** Hate Group’, named after a mixed-race officer, ‘Boris’s Benders’,...
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on George Santos: ‘You can read his memoir, I Am Malala’

“As crazy as the world seems, and she do seem crazy, it’s comforting every so often to be reminded that actions still have consequences,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. “And even when those consequences are awful, it’s nice to know that you weren’t crazy when you pointed out those consequences were careening down the highway toward all of us like a jackknife manure spreader.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

Labour would suspend any police officers accused of rape, party says

Police officers accused of rape or domestic abuse will be immediately suspended under a future Labour government, the party has announced, amid growing concern that other serial sexual abusers will be found in the UK’s forces. The announcement follows criticisms of the government’s response after the former police officer...
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
BBC

Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
The Guardian

The Guardian

555K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy