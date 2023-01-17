ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

districtadministration.com

At least a dozen more Virginia high schools under fire for delaying National Merit awards

Leaders at a dozen more Virginia high schools are under fire for delays in notifying students of National Merit recognitions. The revelations have drawn the ire of the state’s Republican leaders, who have launched a state investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, the district in which the postponed notifications were initially discovered late last year at Thomas Jefferson High School, widely considered one of the nation’s top public high schools. Administrators in Loudoun County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools have acknowledged similar delays.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School

A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
mocoshow.com

Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February

$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

UM Charles Regional Medical Group Announces New Nurse Practitioner For Behavioral Health Practice

LA PLATA, Md. – Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism, and more.
LA PLATA, MD

