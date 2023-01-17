Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
districtadministration.com
At least a dozen more Virginia high schools under fire for delaying National Merit awards
Leaders at a dozen more Virginia high schools are under fire for delays in notifying students of National Merit recognitions. The revelations have drawn the ire of the state’s Republican leaders, who have launched a state investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, the district in which the postponed notifications were initially discovered late last year at Thomas Jefferson High School, widely considered one of the nation’s top public high schools. Administrators in Loudoun County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools have acknowledged similar delays.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Pretends to Be Parent of Transgender Child in Call to Clinic
A candidate running for the Fairfax County School Board is receiving criticism for a video he shared on social media of himself pretending to be a parent of a transgender child. Republican Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call with the Inova Pride Clinic, which offers...
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
NBC Washington
Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School
A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
mocoshow.com
Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February
$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
Gunman Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing Two Fairfax High School Classmates
A Northern Virginia man who was found guilty of killing two teens at a Springfield home in 2021 has received the maximum sentence, much to the chagrin of some in the community.Zachary Burkard, now 20, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitted to shooting South County High School class…
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
fox5dc.com
8 students charged after large fight at Spotsylvania County high school
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Eight students are facing charges after a large fight broke out Tuesday at a high school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies responded on Tuesday morning to a large fight at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg. The deputies...
Inside Nova
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
Bay Net
UM Charles Regional Medical Group Announces New Nurse Practitioner For Behavioral Health Practice
LA PLATA, Md. – Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism, and more.
Comments / 0