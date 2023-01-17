ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok is cheaper than ever on PS5, thanks to this $20 discount

By Matt Poskitt
 2 days ago

One of the best games of the last 12 months, God of War Ragnarok, is now cheaper than ever before. Anyone that has been holding off a purchase for the blockbuster sequel might now be tempted to pick up the game, whether that be across PS5 or PS4, with the first sizable discount applied.

By heading over to CDKeys, you can take home a digital version of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 for $49.89 – that's a 28% deduction over the typical $69.99 RRP, or equivalent to a $20 saving. Since moving to next-gen, Sony bumped the price up of its flagship titles so these markdowns are more necessary than ever. Equally, PS4 owners can get in on the action with the game priced at $34.90 via DigitalWorldPSN. As the last-gen version retails for $59.99, this is an even bigger saving at $25 (equivalent to a 41% reduction).

Taking place after the events of God of War (2018), Kratos and his son Atreus must face Thor, Odin, and Ragnarok as they look to defy fate itself. We adored both games, calling the sequel "a fitting close for Kratos' viking adventure" in our God of War Ragnarok review . If you've ever been curious about either, we fully recommend jumping in.

Today's best gaming deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179RwA_0kHMF7mb00

God of War Ragnarok (PS5) | $69.99 $49.89 at CDKeys
Save $20 - One of the best games of 2022, God of War Ragnarok, has received a delightful 28% discount for a digital copy of the game at CDKeys. This is the lowest price we've seen since the game launched in November.

UK: £51.99 at CDKeys View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA9FT_0kHMF7mb00

God of War Ragnarok (PS4) | $59.99 $34.90 at DigitalWorldPSN
Save $25 - The PS4 version of God of War Ragnarok has also received a huge 41% discount for a digital version of the game. It's backward compatible with PS5 and you can upgrade to the PS5 digital version later if you wish.

UK: £52.85 at ShopTo View Deal

More of today's best gaming deals

Still looking for a PS5? Here's how to make the leap to the next-gen console with the best PS5 prices and bundles on the market today. Additionally, here are the best PS5 games to play right now – where a certain Ghost of Sparta can be found at the top – alongside how to upgrade your PS5 storage for under $100 to help increase performance.

