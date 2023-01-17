ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Starfield seemingly replacing Halo as Xbox Series X flagship franchise

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usYx5_0kHMDBIg00

Starfield has seemingly begun replacing the Master Chief as the Xbox Series X 's mascot.

Yesterday on January 16, a Reddit post highlighted how a new Xbox Series X owner in China had their console's packaging adorned with Bethesda's Starfield. Typically, the rear of the new-gen console's packaging would've had Halo's Master Chief emblazoned all over it, but now that honor belongs to Bethesda's new RPG.

It might seem little more than a throwaway detail at first, but this really points to Starfield replacing Halo as the Xbox's flagship franchise (for now, at least). With Halo Infinite having come and gone in November 2021, the immediate future of Xbox belongs to the juggernaut Starfield from Bethesda instead.

It obviously doesn't help matters that Starfield has been delayed out of its original release date in November 2022 to an unspecified date in the first half of 2023, and still doesn't have a firm release date. Still, with the promise of the new RPG launching at some point in the next five months or so, Xbox is clearly setting up Starfield as its big new franchise.

Considering Microsoft spent $7.5 billion acquiring Bethesda's parent company back in 2020, it's no great surprise that the former is setting up the latter's game as its big tentpole franchise. Given that we still don't have firm release dates for other Xbox Series X exclusives like Fable 4 , Everwild , Avowed , and more, it makes perfect sense for Xbox to go all-in on Starfield as its system-seller.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a full look over all the games expected to launch in the coming year.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak

It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
game-news24.com

Xbox set up Halo because its incompetent leadership claimed ex-employees were employees

Halo Infinite What happened at 343? (pic: Microsoft) In wake of massive fires at Microsoft, Xbox has been criticised for its management, with 343 Industries again being the focus. Microsoft has been acquiring big and small developers for several years, but there’s growing concern that their management of these different...
ComicBook

Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch

A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
notebookcheck.net

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update

The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
IGN

Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More

PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
CNET

Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles

An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
ComicBook

PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report

PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games

PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
SVG

Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy