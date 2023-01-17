Read full article on original website
Glynda Sue Barrett
Glynda Sue Barrett, age 79, of Woodbury passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born October 20, 1943, to her parents, the late Elzie and Alta Tate Vickers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Barrett; brother, Douglas Vickers; sister, Betty Foutch; son-in-law, Larry Prater; and nephew, Michael Foutch. Ms. Barrett was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and worked at Colonial Shirt Factory. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Prater of Woodbury; granddaughter, Jessica Prater and fiancé James Lackey of Woodbury; sister-in-law, Linda Vickers of Liberty; nephews, nieces, and lots of cousins; adopted family Ken, Pam and Chris Knowles; special friend, Elaine Rains. Graveside service and Interment will be held 2 PM Thursday January 19, 2023, at Pleasant View Cemetery with Bro. Russell Vickers officiating. There will not be any visitation held, family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
One Parole Board Member Votes to Deny Parole for First Degree Murderer Archie Roberts. Final Decision From Board Expected Soon (View Video Here)
If the outcome of Wednesday’s parole hearing is any indication, 47-year-old Archie Lee Roberts, serving a life prison sentence in a 1993 DeKalb County murder case, may not be a free man for at least four more years. Roberts, age 17 at the time, shot and killed 18-year-old Eric...
Cameron is a Cutie and Ready for Adoption at the DeKalb Animal Shelter (View Video Here)
You’ve heard of “Felix” the Cat and “Morris” the Cat but how about “Cameron” the Cat?. “Cameron” is the WJLE/DeKalb Animal Shelter featured “Pet of the Week”. “Cameron is a male cat just a year and a half old and he...
Smithville Police Cite Store Clerks for Illegal Sales of Beer, Cigarettes, or Vape Products to a Minor
Clerks at seven local stores have been cited for selling beer, or cigarettes, or vape products to a minor as a result of an undercover investigation conducted recently by the Smithville Police Department. Kimberly Rhea of Moses Discount Tobacco, Vape, and Beer on Walmart Drive, Yolanda Ruiz of Mercado Chabelita...
TCI and CTAS Renew Discussions with County Commission Over Deficiencies at the DeKalb County Jail
For the first time, the new members of the county commission Wednesday night learned directly from officials of the Tennessee Corrections Institute and the County Technical Assistance Service the condition of the DeKalb County Jail and Annex and the requirements for correcting structural deficiencies to maintain state certification of the operation which may at some point in the future require a new building program.
