Glynda Sue Barrett, age 79, of Woodbury passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born October 20, 1943, to her parents, the late Elzie and Alta Tate Vickers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Barrett; brother, Douglas Vickers; sister, Betty Foutch; son-in-law, Larry Prater; and nephew, Michael Foutch. Ms. Barrett was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and worked at Colonial Shirt Factory. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Prater of Woodbury; granddaughter, Jessica Prater and fiancé James Lackey of Woodbury; sister-in-law, Linda Vickers of Liberty; nephews, nieces, and lots of cousins; adopted family Ken, Pam and Chris Knowles; special friend, Elaine Rains. Graveside service and Interment will be held 2 PM Thursday January 19, 2023, at Pleasant View Cemetery with Bro. Russell Vickers officiating. There will not be any visitation held, family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

WOODBURY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO