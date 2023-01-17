Read full article on original website
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
WLOX
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday. Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.
WLOX
Details on the new Mayo Clinic Diet
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night. Police say a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Highway 90 near Chico Road in front of Wendy’s restaurant. Both riders were thrown from their bikes and...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WLOX
West Biloxi infrastructure project construction estimated to last until 2028
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beauvior Road is now open for travel, but that means another project could soon be on the way. If you travel down Highway 90, you may see orange cones and land markers scattered on the sidewalk. “It’s a part of the overall infrastructure to replace all...
WLOX
APPLY NOW for a 2023 Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grant
WLOX
Charter boat captains speak on Bonnet Carre Spillway’s impact on tourism
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway did more than just impact the seafood industry on the coast. It also impacted the number of tourists who visit. For almost 50 years, charter boat captain Jay Trochesset has been making a living off commercial fishing. He’s dealt with many challenges in the industry, one of the greatest being the impact of the fresh water dumped into the Gulf when the Bonnet Carre Spillway is opened.
WLOX
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
ourmshome.com
New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum
Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
WLOX
Biloxi Little Theatre presents 'Middle Aged White Guys'
Fried pies kitchen finds permanent home in George County’s Agricola community
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – 16 months after starting in her mother’s kitchen, Miss American Pie owner Kaytelin Stewart has a space of her own to serve up treats in Agricola. The shop sold out in minutes on its Jan. 12 opening day, serving up nearly 550 fried pies out of the kitchen window from […]
WLOX
Casa of Hancock County hosts 11th annual Mardi Gras Gala
WLOX
Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests
WLOX
Ocean Springs YMCA opens pool after two-month renovation
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA opened its indoor pool early Tuesday morning, after completing a two-month-long renovation effort. Members had to swim at other facilities during the revamping process. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Esteban Romano was the...
WLOX
New year brings new businesses and economic development to George County
wwno.org
A Mississippi community is ‘grateful’ for more air testing, but skeptical of what comes next
On the weekend before Christmas, Barbara Weckesser is hosting a Christmas party for the Cherokee Forest subdivision in Pascagoula, Mississippi. This is not a typical holiday celebration, however. It’s also a meeting for Cherokee Concerned Citizens, Weckesser’s neighborhood environmental group. At this meeting, neighbors pile into her home to talk about what ties them all together besides a ZIP code: the air pollution they say is making them sick.
Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color
Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
