Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Details on the new Mayo Clinic Diet

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

APPLY NOW for a 2023 Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grant

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Charter boat captains speak on Bonnet Carre Spillway’s impact on tourism

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway did more than just impact the seafood industry on the coast. It also impacted the number of tourists who visit. For almost 50 years, charter boat captain Jay Trochesset has been making a living off commercial fishing. He’s dealt with many challenges in the industry, one of the greatest being the impact of the fresh water dumped into the Gulf when the Bonnet Carre Spillway is opened.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Little Theatre presents 'Middle Aged White Guys'

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Casa of Hancock County hosts 11th annual Mardi Gras Gala

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs YMCA opens pool after two-month renovation

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA opened its indoor pool early Tuesday morning, after completing a two-month-long renovation effort. Members had to swim at other facilities during the revamping process. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Esteban Romano was the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wwno.org

A Mississippi community is ‘grateful’ for more air testing, but skeptical of what comes next

On the weekend before Christmas, Barbara Weckesser is hosting a Christmas party for the Cherokee Forest subdivision in Pascagoula, Mississippi. This is not a typical holiday celebration, however. It’s also a meeting for Cherokee Concerned Citizens, Weckesser’s neighborhood environmental group. At this meeting, neighbors pile into her home to talk about what ties them all together besides a ZIP code: the air pollution they say is making them sick.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color

Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
PICAYUNE, MS

