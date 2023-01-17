ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Lawmaker Who Called For Phasing Out Electric Vehicles Says He Has 'No Problem' With Them

By Marita Vlachou
 5 days ago

A Republican Wyoming state senator who co-sponsored legislation stating that the widespread use of electric vehicles will have “deleterious impacts” on the state now says he has no problem with those types of cars.

State Sen. Jim Anderson told The Washington Post Monday that he introduced a joint resolution calling for “phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035,” in response to a plan announced by California during the summer to outlaw the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars by the same year.

Other states are set to follow California’s example .

Anderson said he actually doesn’t mind electric cars and added people should be free to make their own choices.

“I don’t have a problem with electric vehicles at all,” Anderson told the Post.

He continued: “I have a problem with somebody saying, ‘Don’t buy any more petroleum vehicles.’”

Yet, the resolution he introduced along with GOP state Sens. Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader, and state Reps. Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson, explicitly calls on the state’s industries and citizens “to limit the sale and purchase of new electric vehicles in Wyoming with a goal of phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles” by 2035.

Anderson told the Post that while their bill is “just a resolution” expressing their distaste for California’s bill, the Golden State will pressure people to buy electric vehicles. California’s law will not ban the sale of used vehicles or classic cars that run on gasoline.

In the joint resolution, the six Republican lawmakers listed several issues with electric-powered cars, including that Wyoming’s long highways and lack of charging stations, make the use of such cars “impracticable.”

The state is set to receive about $24 million over five years to install charging infrastructure along Interstates 80, 25 and 90, according to a plan announced by the Wyoming Transportation Department in June .

The joint resolution also stated that the critical minerals contained in the batteries of those vehicles are hard to recycle and their domestic supply is prone to disruption.

Meanwhile, the oil and gas industry has helped open up “countless jobs” for people in the state, they said, while warning about the dangers associated with more widespread use of electric cars.

“The proliferation of electric vehicles at the expense of gas-powered vehicles will have deleterious impacts on Wyoming’s communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming’s economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce,” the bill says.

The Environmental Protection Agency says transportation is “one of the largest contributors to anthropogenic U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Comments / 55

SunRise,SunSet
5d ago

States that are banning new vehicles other than those ev things are being utterly ridiculous. Power grids are already stressed and can't keep up with current demands. Look at California now, they limit when people can charge their vehicles, they have brown and black outs because the electrical grid is inefficient with current demands. Give me a used vehicle that's gas or diesel powered any day. I usually can fix them myself or with an extra set of hands - no need for an expensive dealership repair service center. If I can't find the parts in a store, there's other private people that may have a used part or a junkyard/salvage yard.

Reply(2)
22
joe
5d ago

Electric vehicles have their purpose… They do not serve every application… There is no maintenance on them and if you charge them at home, after midnight, it’s cheap… It cost me $3.80 for a full charge and it’s ready by 6 AM… it’s great for running errands, around town… But don’t expect to pull a trailer across country… It’s not for every application, but it’s part of our arsenal…

Reply(8)
11
Mark Hardell
5d ago

Anyone that wants to go all in on EVs doesn't understand the real issues with them, they are much heavier then normal cars which means parking garages could collapse also much more stress on roads and bridges not to mention much more particulates in the air from tire wear. They are also full of rare earth materials that have to be mined largely from huge open pit mines.

Reply(1)
7
