The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
CNBC

Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.

