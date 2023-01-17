ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Hit Back At Speculation That He Stormed Off While Britney Spears Was Having A “Manic” Episode In A Restaurant After Footage Of The Apparent Meltdown Went Viral

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06L39q_0kHM6USt00

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have shut down reports that she recently had a “manic” episode in a public restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VEf4_0kHM6USt00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Last week, TMZ reported that Britney “caused a scene” at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills, California, while she was out for a meal with Sam.

Instagram: @samasghari

According to the outlet, eyewitnesses saw Britney and Sam immediately being recognized by other attendees at the restaurant, many of whom filmed the pair as they tried to enjoy their outing.

Instagram: @samasghari

This apparently annoyed Britney, who — according to eyewitness accounts — grew visibly pissed at the entire thing, resulting in what the onlookers described as a "manic" episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAPnz_0kHM6USt00
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The footage immediately went viral and sparked a mixed reaction. While several users expressed their concern for Britney and questioned why Sam would supposedly leave her alone in a vulnerable state, others noted that jumping to conclusions was super harmful given that the full picture was so unclear.

Just seen that video of Britney at the restaurant looking frantic! What was she saying &amp; apparently Sam got upset and stormed off like?????????? Wtf

@JayyyJaegseun 12:13 AM - 15 Jan 2023

TMZ went on to claim that Sam stormed off after getting frustrated himself, with the outlet also obtaining a video of Britney seemingly sitting alone at the table and “speaking incoherently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nob3c_0kHM6USt00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why did Sam leave Britney Spears there in the restaurant alone with her bodyguard instead of helping her? #BritneySpears

@Mischame100 08:46 PM - 14 Jan 2023

stop blaming Sam. we don't know what happened. even in the video we have, Britney appears to be talking to a waiter. she could've been saying some last words to the restaurant staff while Sam went to get the car. we literally don't know.

@britneyacademic 10:12 PM - 14 Jan 2023

Now, Sam and Britney themselves have entered the conversation to refute the report entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yg4u5_0kHM6USt00
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Sam, who was questioned by TMZ this week, clarified that the “manic” episode “didn’t happen,” before also making it clear that he hadn’t stormed away from Britney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AECGs_0kHM6USt00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,,

“Everybody’s filming, everybody’s doing their thing. … I went to get the car to get the hell out of there,” he recounted. “People just thought I’d left. But that didn’t happen. It is what it is, man.”

Instagram: @samasghari

“It’s frustrating. Absolutely frustrating…. When you sit down to have a meal, people get their cameras out and start filming you and stuff. It’s disrespectful. You know what it is? Fame comes with the territory,” he said.

Instagram: @samasghari

“I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant,” the singer wrote.

Instagram: @britneyspears

And Britney also slammed the viral reports too, taking to Instagram to note that she was just “a little drunk at a restaurant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoxGr_0kHM6USt00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!!” she went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCE3W_0kHM6USt00
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past,” Britney said, presumably referring to her 13-year conservatorship.

Instagram: @britneyspears

Britney lived under the strict legal arrangement from 2008 until November 2021, and had her personal and financial affairs tightly controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers.

Instagram: @britneyspears

The pop star has repeatedly expressed her anger at her family for allegedly remaining silent while she struggled under the terms of the conservatorship, even saying that Jamie “ should be in jail ” for abuse — which he has repeatedly denied.

Instagram: @britneyspears

Elsewhere, Britney went on in her latest Instagram post: “I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me… I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal… either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying fuck what I do !!!”

Instagram: @samasghari

