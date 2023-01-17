Read full article on original website
Ki Wi
3d ago
Imagine standing behind a hot grill for an entire 60 minutes cranking out burgers, or scrubbing floors and toilets for a whole hour, and only getting handed 7 dollars..
Mark Jensen
3d ago
At $7 an hour you can't even buy the hamburger you just made.
Pissed off in Ok
2d ago
Minimum wage is a stepping stone for people starting out. I started out at 7.25/ hour and now I make $30/hour regular Wageand $45-50 in overtime. You got to be willing to work for it though. It won’t get handed to you for laziness.
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to strengthen seat belt laws
A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.
KFOR
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case.
okcfox.com
'It's time to empower Oklahoma parents': Lawmakers file school choice legislation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sens. Julie Daniels and Shane Jett have filed school choice legislation that they say would benefit children in all corners of the state. Senate Bill 822 would provide parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.
oklahomawatch.org
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
KHBS
Oklahoma lawmakers file bills ahead of upcoming session
POTEAU, Okla. — Jan. 19 marks the deadline for Oklahoma lawmakers to file bills ahead of the upcoming General Assembly. Some of the elected representatives from LeFlore and Sequoyah counties have already filed some bills. We spoke with Republican Rep. Rick West, who represents District 3. So far, he...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
guthrienewsleader.net
It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma
Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
KOCO
Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
OG&E announces fifth rate hike in a year
Another day, another OG&E rate hike. Well, at least that's how many Oklahomans were feeling when they opened up their emails on Tuesday. The utility provider announced an increase of $5.46 effective this month.
KFOR
oklahomawatch.org
Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
