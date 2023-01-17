The show must go on. That’s how it goes with the UFC, the well-oiled MMA-chine that is heating back up after its annual four-week holiday hiatus, with UFC 283 — the year’s first big pay-per-view event — primed to sate eager fans Saturday night with two championship fights. Don’t call that 28-day period a break, though. Not when UFC president Dana White rung in the new year getting caught on camera slapping wife Anne White in Cabo. The only break there was what MMA’s most famous face caught by getting out in front of the story. TMZ reported both the video it had...

1 DAY AGO