sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
sportszion.com
Jake Paul sets terms for potential bout vs KSI in response to rapper-turned-boxer’s recent call out
The most anticipated crossover fight between Jake Paul and KSI may take place sooner than anticipated. After winning his latest match against FaZe Temperr, the British boxer has left a layer of excitement for the upcoming fight against his rival. Furthermore, the problem child also left his terms and conditions for the potential bout.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Boxing Scene
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
BBC
UFC 286: Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman trilogy bout confirmed for London
Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London on 18 March. Edwards, 31, shocked Usman in a rematch in August, becoming only the second British UFC champion in history. Nigeria-born American Usman, 35, won their first meeting in...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
UFC 283 commentary team set: Joe Rogan out, Paul Felder in for international card
The first numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
UFC machine is somehow unfazed by Dana White slap controversy, heavyweight mess
The show must go on. That’s how it goes with the UFC, the well-oiled MMA-chine that is heating back up after its annual four-week holiday hiatus, with UFC 283 — the year’s first big pay-per-view event — primed to sate eager fans Saturday night with two championship fights. Don’t call that 28-day period a break, though. Not when UFC president Dana White rung in the new year getting caught on camera slapping wife Anne White in Cabo. The only break there was what MMA’s most famous face caught by getting out in front of the story. TMZ reported both the video it had...
bodyslam.net
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
sportszion.com
Richard Schaefer reveals Jon Jones now the highest-paid UFC Heavyweight next to Conor Mcgregor
Francis Ngannou had his fair share of issues with the UFC. While the African prodigy claimed that his disputes with the UFC were never about the money but were actually more contractual and insurance related. Now that the ‘Predator’ has been released by the UFC, others will probably reap the benefits.
Joe Rogan tabs Sergei Pavlovich as interesting heavyweight challenge for Jon Jones: “He’s the Russian Francis!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Sergei Pavlovich as one of Jon Jones’ biggest challenges. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following the win, Jones vacated his light-heavyweight title with the goal of moving upward. The former champion had long discussed a move to heavyweight and targeted the champion Francis Ngannou.
theScore
Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury agree to deal for Feb. 25 fight
It appears the matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take place. Paul, 26, and Fury, 23, have agreed to a deal for a fight on Feb. 25, sources told journalist Ariel Helwani. The two were scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out of...
Joe Rogan Expresses Disappointment In Not Seeing Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou
Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. There is a huge heavyweight title bout on the horizon between former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones and former interim champion Ciryl Gane. The announcement of this bout went hand in hand with the news that Francis Ngannou was released from the UFC. For months many fans thought that Jones would be making his heavyweight debut against Ngannou and that was a fight they were looking forward to. UFC commentator Joe Rogan is now admitting that he is disappointed that that bout will no longer be a possibility.
