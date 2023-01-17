ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather

Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video

The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
New York Post

UFC machine is somehow unfazed by Dana White slap controversy, heavyweight mess

The show must go on. That’s how it goes with the UFC, the well-oiled MMA-chine that is heating back up after its annual four-week holiday hiatus, with UFC 283 — the year’s first big pay-per-view event — primed to sate eager fans Saturday night with two championship fights. Don’t call that 28-day period a break, though. Not when UFC president Dana White rung in the new year getting caught on camera slapping wife Anne White in Cabo. The only break there was what MMA’s most famous face caught by getting out in front of the story. TMZ reported both the video it had...
bodyslam.net

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287

The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan tabs Sergei Pavlovich as interesting heavyweight challenge for Jon Jones: “He’s the Russian Francis!”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Sergei Pavlovich as one of Jon Jones’ biggest challenges. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following the win, Jones vacated his light-heavyweight title with the goal of moving upward. The former champion had long discussed a move to heavyweight and targeted the champion Francis Ngannou.
theScore

Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury agree to deal for Feb. 25 fight

It appears the matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take place. Paul, 26, and Fury, 23, have agreed to a deal for a fight on Feb. 25, sources told journalist Ariel Helwani. The two were scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out of...
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Expresses Disappointment In Not Seeing Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. There is a huge heavyweight title bout on the horizon between former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones and former interim champion Ciryl Gane. The announcement of this bout went hand in hand with the news that Francis Ngannou was released from the UFC. For months many fans thought that Jones would be making his heavyweight debut against Ngannou and that was a fight they were looking forward to. UFC commentator Joe Rogan is now admitting that he is disappointed that that bout will no longer be a possibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy