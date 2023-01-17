Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.

22 HOURS AGO