Food distribution scheduled

Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
thepostathens.com
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
thepostathens.com
Keystone’s Mac Shack opens Athens location
With a line down Court Street, students cheered as the doors opened to the new late night dining spot in Athens. Athens is now home to a Keystone’s Mac Shack location, which held its grand opening Monday, at 14 S. Court St. The Athens location is an expansion of...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
MLK Day
Hundreds marched down Court Street during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Silent March Monday. After the walk, there was a brunch which included speakers and a dance performance. The 22nd annual silent march from the Galbreath Chapel to outside the Baker University Center was attended by over 500 people — Ohio University students, community members and their families. Events to honor the slain civil rights leader continue through Friday. The march was covered in detail in Tuesday’s edition of The Athens Messenger and a complete list of events in detail can be found both on the Messenger and Athens News websites.
sciotopost.com
Adena Announces Restructuring, Eliminating Positions Across Workforce
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 19, 2023) – How do retailers react when faced with higher costs? They reduce expenses. They innovate. They raise prices. We take many of the same steps in health care. Unlike your favorite coffee shop or restaurant, however, we can’t raise prices by simply updating our menu board. That’s because the rates we receive are determined by government agencies, as well as those that are negotiated with insurers. In many cases, and especially now, those rates are fixed and don’t cover the increasing cost of care.
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs. The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15. Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12. The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5. The Jackson County fair will...
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
WSAZ
Masks to be required again at some area hospitals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WHIZ
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
WTAP
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
WTAP
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Changed Plate is more than a restaurant. It’s a health education initiative. WTAP stopped by to take a deeper look at the mission for nutrition. Beyond serving food, staff at The Changed Plate teach patrons about healthy living. They offer healthy cooking classes in hopes that people realize nutritious cooking doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task.
Tri-County creates real-life heroes
NELSONVILLE – During childhood, children are exposed to various definitions of what makes somebody a hero. Most would agree that a fictional hero is an individual who uses their powers to protect the innocent and deter crime while donning a suit and mask, such as Superman and Batman. The real world, however, is full of other types of heroes. Heroes that work tirelessly to cure diseases and keep the community safe from sickness and injury. There is no shortage of heroes for children to aspire...
