Food distribution scheduled

CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 19, 2023) – How do retailers react when faced with higher costs? They reduce expenses. They innovate. They raise prices. We take many of the same steps in health care. Unlike your favorite coffee shop or restaurant, however, we can’t raise prices by simply updating our menu board. That’s because the rates we receive are determined by government agencies, as well as those that are negotiated with insurers. In many cases, and especially now, those rates are fixed and don’t cover the increasing cost of care.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO