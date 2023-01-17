Read full article on original website
Related
Willie Peters says Hull KR ready to go forward – with South Sydney comparison
WILLIE Peters is ready for a Hull KR revolution – both on and off the field. And he can already see similarities between the Robins and NRL giants South Sydney. The Australian is looking to take the Robins to the Super League play offs in his first season in charge after replacing Tony Smith and stand-in Danny McGuire.
BBC
Adam Clayton: Bradford City sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder on free transfer
Bradford City have signed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season. The 34-year-old former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man joined Rovers in January last year. He could make his debut for the Bantams against Carlisle on Saturday. "He is...
BBC
Jamie McCart: Leyton Orient sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer. He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC
Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Yardbarker
DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire
Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...
BBC
Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer
Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender
Hibs looking to rival Aberdeen to sign Sunderland centre-back.
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch
Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
Comments / 0