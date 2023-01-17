ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Adam Clayton: Bradford City sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder on free transfer

Bradford City have signed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season. The 34-year-old former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man joined Rovers in January last year. He could make his debut for the Bantams against Carlisle on Saturday. "He is...
BBC

Jamie McCart: Leyton Orient sign Rotherham United defender on loan

Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer. He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan

Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Yardbarker

DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire

Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...
BBC

Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer

Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy