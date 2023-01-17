Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints
North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
WCNC
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
country1037fm.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
Duke Energy Carolinas requests rate increase for millions in North Carolina
RALEIGH — Duke Energy is looking to raise rates on customers in North Carolina once again. On the heels of rising attacks on the power grid and rolling blackouts caused by cold winter weather, the company is proposing a gradual rate increase to fund billions of dollars of infrastructure improvements.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
wfmynews2.com
What needs to happen for North Carolina to get mobile drivers licenses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your smartphone is pretty much an all-in-one. You have your contracts, music, social media, and very soon, that could also include your driver's license. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to take steps to make it a reality, but what would that entail?. Currently,...
‘Orange’ you glad the number of NC counties with high COVID levels on CDC map has dropped this far?
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
iheart.com
North Carolina Movie Theater Among 39 Regal Cinemas Shutting Down
Regal Cinemas is closing down over three dozen movie theaters across the country, including one right here in North Carolina. The decision to close 39 of its movie theaters, affecting moviegoers in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., comes after Regal Cinema's parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy, per Variety. Despite a big few years for popular movies and franchises — like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water — the domestic box office declined significantly throughout the pandemic while rent per theater soared about 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to a bankruptcy filing.
mynews13.com
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
wraltechwire.com
Best state to start a business? It’s not North Carolina, which only ranked 11th, study finds
RALEIGH – Starting a business can be challenging. But doing so in North Carolina may give entrepreneurs an edge, as a new analysis shows that the state ranks 11th best in the nation in which to launch a new business. Despite about half of all startup companies shutting down...
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March.
