ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
publicradioeast.org

Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints

North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

North Carolina Movie Theater Among 39 Regal Cinemas Shutting Down

Regal Cinemas is closing down over three dozen movie theaters across the country, including one right here in North Carolina. The decision to close 39 of its movie theaters, affecting moviegoers in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., comes after Regal Cinema's parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy, per Variety. Despite a big few years for popular movies and franchises — like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water — the domestic box office declined significantly throughout the pandemic while rent per theater soared about 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to a bankruptcy filing.
APEX, NC
mynews13.com

California vs. North Carolina

Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy