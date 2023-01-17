Read full article on original website
Resisting Arrest & Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon Charges Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 17 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Resisting Arrest, DWI, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Ricardo Gutierrez, 24, was arrested by San Angelo Police early Friday morning. He was...
Tom Green County jail logs: January 20, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
Two former Schleicher Co. ISD employees accused of having improper relations with student
a former teachers aide at the school. Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office and declined any further statement.
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 12-year-old
WINTERS, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. According to a press release, Ernest Martinez Jr, of Abilene, was socializing with a 12-year-old on social media. The pair agreed to meet at a park inside city limits in Winters, Texas.
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
ktxs.com
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scam call
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam call that is reportedly circulating in the area. According to a press release, the sheriff's office has been getting reports of someone calling people and identifying himself as Lieutenant Smith, saying that they're missing jury duty or have felony warrants for arrest.
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam
SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
The San Angelo Police Department is hiring
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
Woman arrested for pinning man to fence with vehicle
One San Angelo man's night just kept getting worse after being hit by a car and pinned to a fence late January 8, 2023.
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
WATCH: Fire Damages Upscale San Angelo Home Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in southeast San Angelo off of Country Club Rd. on Equestrian Blvd. and Winners Circle Wednesday evening. A ladder truck could be seen with the ladder extended and ambulances were on the scene as well. Watch video...
How did Tom Green County rank according to Niche in 2022?
Tom Green County is listed as one of the best places to live in Texas in 2022, according to Niche, but that is not the only list the county made it onto.
San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault
On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
