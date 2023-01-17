ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

chainstoreage.com

Conn’s expands presence in Jacksonville

Conn’s HomePlus has opened its newest store in the Sunshine State. The specialty retailer of furniture, appliances and consumer electronics opened the doors to a 30,000-sq.-ft. showroom in Jacksonville — its 15th store in Florida. The new location gives Conn’s a total of 167 stores across 15 states. The store opening created more than a dozen new jobs, a move that raised Conn’s workforce to more than 3,500 employees company-wide.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood one of wealthiest cities in U.S., Census data shows

Recent census data shows Leawood to be among the wealthiest in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report illustrating the wealthiest municipalities in the United States as of 2020. The bureau released the data in its American Community Survey, which gathers and offers national data on population demographics and housing.
LEAWOOD, KS
Action News Jax

Missing and unidentified from the Jacksonville area: Have you seen them?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fifty-seven people are missing from the greater Jacksonville area, which includes nine counties in Northeast Florida and six counties in Southeast Georgia. That’s according to records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Specialist is ‘an electrician for the heart’

Good heart health is no small matter. And when a problem arises, it’s critical to receive the best treatment available from an expert. One place to find these experts is First Coast Heart & Vascular Center, a comprehensive cardiology practice that provides contemporary, evidence-based and compassionate care to patients. Board-certified cardiologists at the center are experienced in several sub-specialties.
NOCATEE, FL
First Coast News

Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL

