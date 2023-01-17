Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
chainstoreage.com
Conn’s expands presence in Jacksonville
Conn’s HomePlus has opened its newest store in the Sunshine State. The specialty retailer of furniture, appliances and consumer electronics opened the doors to a 30,000-sq.-ft. showroom in Jacksonville — its 15th store in Florida. The new location gives Conn’s a total of 167 stores across 15 states. The store opening created more than a dozen new jobs, a move that raised Conn’s workforce to more than 3,500 employees company-wide.
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood one of wealthiest cities in U.S., Census data shows
Recent census data shows Leawood to be among the wealthiest in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report illustrating the wealthiest municipalities in the United States as of 2020. The bureau released the data in its American Community Survey, which gathers and offers national data on population demographics and housing.
Action News Jax
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
Climate change report reveals concerning trends for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Folks living on Black Hammock Island have gotten used to seeing rezoning signs lining Cedar Point Road. A developer is trying, yet again, to add nearly 100 homes to a 50 acre chunk. Some city leaders are hoping a new report plays a role in the...
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
904happyhour.com
NEW: Beachside Dining Experience to Open at Ponte Vedra Sawgrass Marriott Spring 2023
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa will introduce a beachside dining experience unlike any other on Ponte Vedra Beach with the opening of 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop this spring. Inspired by the city it calls home and the exquisite scenery the venue...
Action News Jax
Missing and unidentified from the Jacksonville area: Have you seen them?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fifty-seven people are missing from the greater Jacksonville area, which includes nine counties in Northeast Florida and six counties in Southeast Georgia. That’s according to records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
floridapolitics.com
Lawsuit challenges Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis’ continued Jax Chamber employment
The court filing claims CEO Davis is double dipping. A member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has filed suit in the 4th Judicial Circuit to compel the organization not to pay its CEO while he runs for Mayor. Billie Tucker Volpe, a Republican of long standing who was instrumental...
Action News Jax
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
Action News Jax
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s. Police have no suspects. The shooting...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Specialist is ‘an electrician for the heart’
Good heart health is no small matter. And when a problem arises, it’s critical to receive the best treatment available from an expert. One place to find these experts is First Coast Heart & Vascular Center, a comprehensive cardiology practice that provides contemporary, evidence-based and compassionate care to patients. Board-certified cardiologists at the center are experienced in several sub-specialties.
Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
First Coast News
Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an apparent triple homicide near the Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville. Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road, as well as another man dead outside the home. The...
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
