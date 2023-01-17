Don’t Let Sequence of Returns Risk Cook Your Goose

New and soon-to-be retirees can minimize the “sequence of returns risk” by adjusting both their portfolio and their investing mindset. Investors who don’t manage this risk might wish they’d paid more attention to the old Aesop’s fable about the farmer who had a goose that laid one golden egg each day.

If you don’t remember that one, I’ll cut to the chase: Instead of thinking about how he could best protect his goose – and the comfortable lifestyle it provided him – the farmer decided he wanted to get more eggs faster. So he ended up gutting the goose … and a heck of a retirement plan.

The moral of the story – “those who have plenty want more, and so lose all they have” – could serve as a cautionary tale to anyone, young or old, who chooses to invest aggressively despite the potential for big losses. But it’s particularly relevant, I think, for new and soon-to-be retirees, who are more vulnerable to something called “sequence of returns risk.”

That’s because once you retire and start taking regular withdrawals from your investment portfolio, annual market returns become key to maintaining a reliable income stream . If your stocks experience a significant loss in value because of a correction or crash, and you find yourself having to sell more shares to generate the income you need, it can affect how long your retirement savings will last.

And if that loss comes early in your retirement, or just before you retire, the unfortunate timing could end up killing the goose you’re depending on for a steady flow of golden eggs – even if your portfolio’s “average” rate of return is favorable.

How Sequence of Returns Can Affect Your Retirement Outcome

Here’s a hypothetical example of how the sequence of returns can affect your retirement outcome. Let’s say we have two investors, both of whom start retirement with $1 million and a plan to withdraw $50,000 a year. Over the next 30 years, they experience the exact same average rate of return (6.3%), but their annual returns occur in the exact opposite order.

Investor A experiences three down years at the start of retirement, and it nearly cuts his savings in half. Despite several good years later on, he never recovers and eventually runs out of money.

Investor B gets off to a much better start. And though he has some tough times going forward, after three decades, he doubles his money to more than $2 million.

If they weren’t taking distributions, Investor A and Investor B would have the same big-bucks balance at the end of 30 years, regardless of the sequence of their returns. But because they were pulling out $50,000 annually, their real rates of return were much different than their average rates of return.

(Image credit: Ted Thatcher)

Of course, you can’t control the markets, so you can’t control the amount or order of your returns. But you can adjust your portfolio (and your investing mindset) to help minimize sequence of returns risk.

Have a Plan That Minimizes Sequence of Returns Risk

The investing you did in your 20s, 30s, 40s – and even 50s – is different from what you should be doing as you near retirement. (Think 10 or at least five years out.) Thanks to continuous contributions and the power of compounding, you had a chance to bounce back if you faced a market meltdown in your younger years. That rebound may be no longer a given, unfortunately, when you have a decade or less left until your retirement date.

You should have a plan that prioritizes safeguarding the wealth you’ve accumulated.

That likely will mean lowering your exposure to volatility with a more conservative stock-bond mix. You also may choose to add some reliable income producers (such as annuities or dividend-paying stocks ). And you may find it makes sense to create a flexible withdrawal plan so you don’t have to sell stocks at a low to maintain your lifestyle in a bad year.

You can still keep some growth in your portfolio to generate income for the future. Just don’t let greed, fear or complacency cook your goose. Talk to your financial adviser about how to preserve the steady stream of golden eggs through your golden years.

Kim Franke-Folstad contributed to this article.

