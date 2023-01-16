ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Talks

An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

How Many Firearms Did Montana Airport Security Seize In 2022?

How many firearms were discovered by TSA officials in Montana in 2022?. According to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration, it was a record-breaking year for firearms discovered at airports in Montana. TSA officers statewide detected a record of 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Multi-Gen Montanans Defend Why They are “Elite” via Email

Straight Outta the Mouth of...Multi-Generational Montanans. After I posted my reaction article to a reddit thread, I received an informational email from Stephanie. She’s married to Greg, a multigenerational Montanan. She told Greg’s story and I felt the need to share this with the world. If you haven't read the first story, start there then come back to this one. Click here to read.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

