My inner Elf is coming out, and we have 11 months until Christmas. Sparkle Syrup?! Yes indeed. This cool food was gifted to me from one our lovely account executives. You may be thinking is glitter syrup actually okay to eat? I tried it, and I’m still alive and kickin’. But then I thought, wait... I need to do some more research before pouring this product all over my waffles.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO