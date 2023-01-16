ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog

Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

This Sparkly Syrup From Bozeman…Is Actually “Edible”

My inner Elf is coming out, and we have 11 months until Christmas. Sparkle Syrup?! Yes indeed. This cool food was gifted to me from one our lovely account executives. You may be thinking is glitter syrup actually okay to eat? I tried it, and I’m still alive and kickin’. But then I thought, wait... I need to do some more research before pouring this product all over my waffles.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy