BBC

Nigeria elections 2023: The allegations against the presidential contenders

Nigerians voting for a new president next month will have 18 contenders to choose from but the three men seen as the leading candidates have been separately accused of trading in narcotics, money laundering and global tax avoidance. None of them has ever been indicted, which would rule them out...
The Independent

Barbados ambassador calls on UK government and monarchy to apologise for slavery

A Barbados ambassador has called for the British government and royal family to apologise for slavery and pay reparations following the Church of England’s admission of its involvement in past atrocities.David Comissiong, Barbados’ ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), addressed the church’s “groundbreaking” developments in disclosing its involvement in the mass enslavement of African people, as the Caribbean nation continues to push for reparatory justice.Barbados was the birthplace of the British slave society and was most ruthlessly colonised between 1636–1876; Mr Comissiong is the deputy chairperson of the country’s National Task Force on Reparations.The Church of England’s investment fund’s “shameful”...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
Ricky

The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States

Although the United States has always been a democracy since its independence, there were a few people who wanted to make it a monarchy. There once was an American man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States. His name was Joshua Abraham Norton. In 1859, he proclaimed himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary

The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
France 24

What is ‘cashew oil’ and why is it disfiguring Kenyan workers’ hands?

Their hands are raw, blistered and swollen. The men and women processing cashew nuts in Kilifi, Kenya use these sore hands to carefully extract the raw nut from the cashew fruit and shell. Many of them working without machines or protective equipment must avoid contact with the stinging liquid released from the shells. Photographs showing cashew workers’ hands were posted on Twitter on January 15, making waves in Kenya amid calls for reform. Local authorities have begun inspecting cashew nut facilities, even closing one down until it remedies its practices.
France 24

Finding a pathway to peace in times of heightened conflict

In tonight's edition: Frustration about a regional taskforce deepens in eastern DR Congo. Protesters who accuse it of having little impact on the M23 militia operating around Goma are teargassed by police. Also, we hear from the Principles for Peace Executive Director, Hiba Qasas, as a new international peacemaking covenant hopes to offer tools and know-how for countries trying to find a way out of conflict. Finally, in Nigeria, residents get used to new banknotes before the old ones run out.
msn.com

Giving Cash to Africa is the Best Thing the U.S. Can Do For Both Africa and Itself

This week, U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen is in Senegal, Zambia, and South Africa on a mission to bolster America’s reputation on the continent. On the heels of December’s White House summit, this is part of an acknowledgement that America has lost ground to China and Russia in the contest to develop Africa. The administration pledged $55 billion in support for health, climate adaption, and development. Not included: addressing poverty directly.
France 24

Anglican head 'joyful' about new LGBTQ rules but warns of splits

"I will be extremely, joyfully celebratory of these new (prayers of blessing)," he told a news conference. But said he would not personally offer such blessings due to opposition by much of the worldwide Anglican Communion, of which he is ceremonial head. "I will not personally use them in order...
Reuters

Police demolish trader stalls in Congo capital ahead of Pope visit

KINSHASA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Before dawn, sanitary police armed with crowbars and a bulldozer set about demolishing makeshift trader stalls crowding downtown streets in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of a four-day visit by Pope Francis starting Jan. 31.
The Independent

India’s Kashmir had the most internet disruptions in 2022, says report

India-administered Jammu and Kashmir recorded the world’s highest number of internet disruptions in 2022 as prime minister Narendra Modi’s government shut down services 24 times, an annual analysis revealed.Indian government censored the internet 10 times across the country and additionally, restricted internet services 24 times in the restive Jammu and Kashmir region, Surfshark virtual private network provider said.“Internet censorship remains a common technique used by autocratic governments to isolate their citizens from the outside world,” Surfshark said in its report on Tuesday.Internet censorship in Jammu and Kashmir accounted for 31 per cent of global restrictions and all were related to...

