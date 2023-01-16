Board of Education recognizes staff and students, hear middle school updates and make approvals

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Annex of Ashe County Schools.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Janet Ward and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.

The meeting began with a special performance of the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance from ACHS senior Aubre Lovell, in honor of School Board appreciation month.

Comments from Superintendent

Cox opened the meeting with upcoming dates and announcements as well as recognizing successes within Ashe County Schools.

Upcoming dates for January and February include:

Jan. 19 — The 2022-2023 Ashe County District Spelling Bee (ACHS) Snow Date: Jan. 26Jan. 27 — ACMS Maker DayJan. 30 — Board of Education Work Session 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location TBDFeb. 3 — Early Release: Science of ReadingFeb. 17 — Early Release: Afternoon required workdayFeb. 24 — ACMS Maker DayFeb. 27 — Arts performance at MVESZack Morgan Fun with Science 10 a.m. Grades 4-6 onlyFeb. 28 — Math Night at WWES (Midnight Madness Basketball Theme)

Successes in the schools included the recognition of two super seniors at Ashe Early College, Abi Garcia and Emily Mahala, who completed their Associate in Arts as of December of 2022.

“I’m really proud of these two for sticking through,” said AEC Principal Lindsay Williams.

Cox also recognized Darbie Rash, a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary, who has recently been selected as one of 27 NCCAT 2023 Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Finalists. Rash will head to Cullowhee on March 9 where the award will be presented.

“We really appreciate Darbie and her leadership in her classroom,” Cox said. “Kids love being in her classroom. This is the second year in a row that our own Beginning Teacher of the Year has been a finalist. We have great teachers here.”

Lastly, Amy Walker, Director of Technology, was recognized for being selected as the NWRESA Technology Director of the Year for the second year in a row.

“Amy is always working behind the scenes to make things happen,” said Cox. “She is truly a gifted leader here in Ashe County.”

Cox ended her comments with an update on seeking grant funding for early care.

“We know we have a deficit of early care,” Cox said. “We will hopefully put more families back to work. We figured out that we will have room for 42 children with this program from six weeks to four or three years, depending on where their birthday falls.”

New Middle School Updates

Allison Kemp-Sullivan, Owner Representative, shared that on Dec. 15, architects Clark Nexsen provided updates and reported progress during a stakeholders meeting. They also shared the results of a student survey where they requested feedback from students, asking them what they wanted in the new school and how they envisioned the ideal outdoor classrooms. The survey found that students are very positive regarding the school culture and teaching staff.

During the meeting, the group looked at an overview of the sight, highlighting the major road infrastructure nearby, the proximity to the high school, the backdrop of Mount Jefferson State Park and the ideal southern exposure.

At the end of January, the design team will present a modified plan.

Action Items

Minutes from the Dec. 5 and Dec. 15 meetings, both open and closed, were approved by the board.

The board also approved personnel presented by Roy Puttman.

Puttman then presented mutliple Student Teaching MOUs and agreements. These included the WGU Student Teacher Letter of Agreement, the WGU Collaborative Agreement, the NC State University Student Teaching MOU and the Greensboro College MOU. All were approved by the board.

Amanda Coldiron, Finance Officer, then asked for approval for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year Budget Planning Calendar. The board approved the calendar.

Shannon Dennison of Anderson, Smith and Wick, LLC, gave a 2021/2022 audit presentation. She highlighted what they saw during the previous year. She congratulated the board and central office for their collaborative efforts on the budget.

“Ashe County Schools has always done a phenomenal job at putting together a very detailed management and discussion of analysis,” said Dennison. “You help readers understand what has been going on in Ashe County.”

During the 2021/2022 year, the audit stated that ACS added $40,000 to the general fund and the ending fund balance is just over $2.8 million. Dennison said that this is in good standing considering the rise in costs of supplies over the past few years.

The full audit can be found at www.simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/2021-22%20AUDIT_279467htaddcyd0l1mfinspr5qf1jx.pdf .

Next on the agenda was the request for approval of two ACHS band trips, presented by Band Director Josh Mitchell. On Jan. 27 and 28, eight students will travel to Mars Hill University to take part in the University’s High School Honor Band. Those eight students were selected by Mitchell to apply and all of them were accepted. From Feb. 17-19, two students who were recently accepted into the All District Bands, will head to Lenoir-Rhyne University for the clinic. The students will hold rehearsals on Friday and Saturday and will perform a concert on Sunday. One of the students who auditioned received first chair flute in the entire district and will be eligible to audition for All State. Both trips were approved by the board.

The board then approved another overnight trip for the Culinary Arts Department at ACHS. They will compete in the Ninth Annual North Carolina ProStart Invitational which is a culinary competition event that is sponsored by the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association Foundation. It will take place in Durham from March 19 to 21.

Athletic Director Brian Hampton stepped up to the podium to ask permission for the wrestling team to compete in the Regional Tournament at North Henderson High School. The tournament will take place from Feb. 9-11. The state tournament will take place the following week in Greensboro from Feb.16-18. Both overnight trips were approved.

The NC Records Retention and Disposition Schedule was approved by the board as well. It helps employees asses the value of a record and indicated how long it should be kept according to the content of the record. It also serves as an agreement between the BOE and the State Archives of North Carolina.

For the final action item, a refresh of teacher devices at ACMS was approved by the board. Approximately 96 devices will be refreshed and will estimate around $97,000.

Updates and Discussion Items

Jerry Baker, Walker and Jamie Little made a presentation on safety in ACS, which highlighted the School Risk Management Plan, School Emergency Response, routine activities, security walls and cameras, silent alarms, keyless entry, an anonymous reporting system, cyber security and more. Sheriff B. Phil Howell and SRO Brian Blanco also spoke on the ACSO’s involvement in the schools.

In addition, ACS, in partnership with ACSO, has been awarded a state level safety grant which will fund one full time SRO position for the 2022-23 school year. This grant will also provide weapon screening walk throughs, smoke/vape detectors, 3M bulletproof film for front entrances and electronic remote door locks.

Hampton then spoke to the board on athletic safety in response to an NFL player going into cardiac arrest during a game. Hampton said that all coaches have taken a fundamentals of coaching class as well as a concussion sports class. Coaches are CPR and AED certified every two years. Hampton also stated that all football equipment is reconditioned every year.

The board also discussed a district telephone solution. According to Walker, the organization of phone systems is aging. The board is currently looking at updated systems and phones for the schools.