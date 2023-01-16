Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
The Vikings and Their Sneaky Champagne Problems
The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2022 season on Wednesday as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell held a year-end press conference. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell explained the team is evaluating the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, affirmed its initial offseason commitment to quarterback Kirk Cousins, and chatted about champagne problems.
Some Semblance of Vikings Rebuild Is Inevitable
The Vikings tried to “run it back” for multiple years, but the results have been underwhelming. Despite a mass exodus of starters in 2020, the Vikings tried to be competitive and missed the postseason with a 7-9 record. In 2021, the front office spent a lot of money in free agency but once again, the team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
103 Year Old Minnesota Vikings Fan Gets Birthday Surprise of a Lifetime!
It's not every day you get a former player of the Minnesota Vikings to show up to your Birthday party. But when you are 103 and been a fan since the team first came to town in 1961, just about anything can be possible. Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her birthday this...
Why Rams general manager Les Snead is saying remodel instead of rebuild
Rams GM Les Snead doesn't have many high draft picks or a ton of money to spend but has stars who sat out because of injuries last season. He just needs pieces around them.
PIX11
Moose on the Loose: Nets need Irving to step up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things certainly look different for the Brooklyn Nets without superstar Kevin Durant. Since Durant went down with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the Nets are winless, going 0-3. There is no question the team misses Durant, whose MVP case is given even more credence with the way the Nets […]
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0