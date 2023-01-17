Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
A former member of the U.S. special forces was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity. Daniel W. Swift is a former member of the Navy SEALs who is listed in official records as having deserted since March 2019. The Navy did not provide further information about his U.S. military record, but said, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
Comments / 0