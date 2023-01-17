Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Taylor Swift shocks fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’
It’s T time. Taylor Swift made a cameo Thursday at a 1975 concert at London’s O2, performing her hit tune “Anti-Hero,” off her chart-topping “Midnights” album, live for the first time. The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist also played a rendition of the 1975’s “The City” to a cheering crowd. Fans clamored to capture a clip of her performance, and the pop culture Twitter page Pop Base posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver frock sporting her signature red pout. “Anti-Hero” — with the iconic chorus “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — was the tune of a popular...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
musictimes.com
Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her
It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
TODAY.com
Faith Hill gives fans ‘rare look’ at Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo: 'You're welcome'
Faith Hill is giving fans a "rare" peek at her hubby Tim McGraw rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's poppy hit "Good 4 U." The country music star, 55, posted a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer dancing in the backseat of a car as "Good 4 U" blares through the stereo speakers.
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters
*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
Did Shania Twain Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Speculate Country Singer Got a ‘Face Lift’ and More
Man! She is an amazing woman. Shania Twain is one of the most influential country music artists in the business, and the Grammy Award winner is releasing her new album, Queen of Me, in February 2023. While the “You’re Still the One” singer is busy promoting her new work, some fans are wondering whether she got plastic surgery. ...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Miley Cyrus flaunts her independence with new single 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus has released her new single, "Flowers," from her upcoming eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation."
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life
Kelsea Ballerini was recently linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after he shared a cozy photo of the two together Kelsea Ballerini is addressing those pesky dating rumors — sort of. The country star's love life has made headlines since her split from ex-husband Morgan Evans in August, and on Monday, she cryptically told fans that she'd no longer be paying attention to what the internet has to say about it. In a TikTok, Ballerini, 29, repeatedly said she knows she should "stop reading [and] stop looking" at what's being said about...
AOL Corp
Beyond the Easter eggs, Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' reminds us to love ourselves harder
"I can love me better than you can." Miley Cyrus's empowering singlehood anthem "Flowers" has clearly struck a poignant chord with people across the globe with over 83 million streams on Spotify at the time of publishing. There are plenty of Easter eggs to uncover in Cyrus' lyrics that seem...
People Are Revealing The Things They Learned Embarrassingly Late In Life, And I Am Truly Confused How They Didn't Figure Them Out Sooner
Okay, but TIL that Disney had their own version of "Mambo No. 5" called "Disney Mambo No. 5," which was also sung by Lou Bega.
Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance
Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...
Oh My God, I Honestly Feel Terrible For These 19 People Who Are Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
Prayers up to these poor souls.
The Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Shade, Tears and How the Show Is “Breaking New Ground”
Watch: MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo Exclusive Sneak Peek. West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community"—the show's cast describes what makes the city so unique.
AOL Corp
'1883' Fans Urge Faith Hill To 'Protect' Tim McGraw After Heart-Pumping IG Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Tim McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, posted a never-before-seen Instagram video of him dancing in a car. Followers could hear her laughing as the country singer jammed out to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "good 4...
musictimes.com
John Mayer on How Sobriety Changed His 'Womanizing' Ways: "I Don't Have the Liquid Courage"
John Mayer has changed his ways-gone is the bad boy, womanizing, guitar-playing singer, and he attributes this huge change to six years of sobriety. During his appearance at the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Daughters" singer revealed that retreating from the limelight has immensely helped him get back on track and that his dating life is a lot more mellow than it used to be.
Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community
Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge. The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
