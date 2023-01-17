ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

Taylor Swift shocks fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’

It’s T time. Taylor Swift made a cameo Thursday at a 1975 concert at London’s O2, performing her hit tune “Anti-Hero,” off her chart-topping “Midnights” album, live for the first time. The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist also played a rendition of the 1975’s “The City” to a cheering crowd. Fans clamored to capture a clip of her performance, and the pop culture Twitter page Pop Base posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver frock sporting her signature red pout. “Anti-Hero” — with the iconic chorus “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — was the tune of a popular...
musictimes.com

Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her

It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
Mary Duncan

"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
People

Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life

Kelsea Ballerini was recently linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after he shared a cozy photo of the two together Kelsea Ballerini is addressing those pesky dating rumors — sort of. The country star's love life has made headlines since her split from ex-husband Morgan Evans in August, and on Monday, she cryptically told fans that she'd no longer be paying attention to what the internet has to say about it. In a TikTok, Ballerini, 29, repeatedly said she knows she should "stop reading [and] stop looking" at what's being said about...
Variety

Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance

Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...
E! News

The Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Shade, Tears and How the Show Is “Breaking New Ground”

Watch: MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo Exclusive Sneak Peek. West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community"—the show's cast describes what makes the city so unique.
AOL Corp

'1883' Fans Urge Faith Hill To 'Protect' Tim McGraw After Heart-Pumping IG Video

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Tim McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, posted a never-before-seen Instagram video of him dancing in a car. Followers could hear her laughing as the country singer jammed out to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "good 4...
musictimes.com

John Mayer on How Sobriety Changed His 'Womanizing' Ways: "I Don't Have the Liquid Courage"

John Mayer has changed his ways-gone is the bad boy, womanizing, guitar-playing singer, and he attributes this huge change to six years of sobriety. During his appearance at the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Daughters" singer revealed that retreating from the limelight has immensely helped him get back on track and that his dating life is a lot more mellow than it used to be.

