Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
KSNB Local4
No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Parking is banned in downtown Grand Island from Thursday night until Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division said it will be clearing/hauling snow from the downtown area overnight. Parking in downtown Grand Island is restricted between Thursday night at 8 p.m. through Friday morning at 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
KSNB Local4
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
KSNB Local4
Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man charged with burglary of movie theater
KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of stealing and damaging property at Kearney Cinema 8. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief – intentional property damage – according to court documents. The alleged incident took place Jan. 1. Judge...
KSNB Local4
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
KSNB Local4
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KSNB Local4
Campus dining remains open for students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Schools all over the area shut down in Central Nebraska, but for some Hastings College students classes still happened, with a virtual twist. Students still went to class from home as professors held their courses online. Food was also available to them with the student union...
KSNB Local4
Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
knopnews2.com
Timelapse of snowfall in North Platte on Wednesday
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
KSNB Local4
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska.
klkntv.com
In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
KSNB Local4
Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska bridges selected for County Bridge Match Program
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (NCN) - Four central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
