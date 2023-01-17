ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Hub

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Parking is banned in downtown Grand Island from Thursday night until Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division said it will be clearing/hauling snow from the downtown area overnight. Parking in downtown Grand Island is restricted between Thursday night at 8 p.m. through Friday morning at 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man charged with burglary of movie theater

KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of stealing and damaging property at Kearney Cinema 8. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief – intentional property damage – according to court documents. The alleged incident took place Jan. 1. Judge...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Campus dining remains open for students

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Schools all over the area shut down in Central Nebraska, but for some Hastings College students classes still happened, with a virtual twist. Students still went to class from home as professors held their courses online. Food was also available to them with the student union...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling

DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
DAVID CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska bridges selected for County Bridge Match Program

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (NCN) - Four central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

