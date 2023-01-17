Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
PayRetailers Continues to Bring the Value of Its Technology Solution to Digital Businesses As It Starts Its 2023 Corporate Tour
The multinational payment technology company, which is committed to innovation as a tool for growth in Latin American markets, is ready to start its corporate tour. The multinational payment technology company, which is committed to innovation as a tool for growth in Latin American markets, is ready to start its corporate tour including multiple international events in which it will participate, as it seeks out new opportunities and avenues for innovation and technology development to foster the growth of international merchants in Latin America. This endeavour aligns with the company’s mission to continue strengthening its local operations and its portfolio of payment solutions for the benefit of all industries seeking to expand in the region.
financefeeds.com
HashKey Capital named one of most active crypto VC investors
HashKey Capital, the digital assets and blockchain arm of Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group, was recently named by The Block as among the world’s most active venture capital firms in the crypto space. Hong Kong’s Web3-focused asset manager was featured in The Block’s Digital Asset Funding Landscape report. The report...
financefeeds.com
Eventus prepares major new product as it celebrates signifcant growth in 2022
“We expect 2023 to be another pivotal year as we introduce some exciting new capabilities that will further broaden our offering and appeal while continually innovating on the platform to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”. Eventus, the provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has announced...
financemagnates.com
Fiona Richards Joins PrimaryBid as Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, a fintech company from the capital markets industry, has appointed Fiona Richards as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). She brings over 25 years of financial markets experience gained from the biggest investment banking brands in the world. PrimaryBid Appoints new COO. Before joining PrimaryBid, Richards was associated with...
financefeeds.com
HashKey Capital launches $500M fund to invest in Web3
Web3-focused asset manager HashKey Capital has received $500 million in commitment from sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and corporations for its new blockchain fund. The Hong Kong-based digital assets and blockchain arm of Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group said its third fund will be financing outstanding crypto and blockchain initiatives around the world. Focusing on opportunities in emerging markets, the HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III taps into venture equity in toolings, infrastructure, and applications that could potentially be mass adopted.
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
financefeeds.com
Portugal-based crypto subsidiary of Bison Bank taps Sygnum’s white label platform
“Financial institutions must adhere to the highest regulatory, compliance and security standards when offering cryptocurrencies to their client base. We are proud to partner with Sygnum and leverage their crypto-native expertise and established track record as we take our first steps in the digital asset market.”. Bison Digital Assets has...
AOL Corp
'You can see': Citi CEO details how the bank handles productivity amid hybrid work
DAVOS, Switzerland — Citi employees working remotely better be cranking on those spreadsheets, because CEO Jane Fraser is assessing the productivity data she is being provided. “You can see how productive someone is or isn't, and if they’re not being productive, we bring them back to the office, or...
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
Observer
Media Startup Semafor to Return Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10 Million Investment
Semafor, the digital publication launched in October, is planning to return a $10 million investment from Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder suspected of fraud, the New York Times reported today (Jan. 18). “We are planning to repurchase Sam Bankman-Fried’s interest in Semafor and to place the money into a separate...
financefeeds.com
Rising margin costs create new revenue streams for brokers, Acuiti report
“With ongoing volatility in global commodity prices and expectations of more interest rate rises to come, margin costs are unlikely to reduce significantly in 2023. Our latest Clearing Management Insight Report found that the clearing community is innovating to ease the burden for clients and manage margin more efficiently.”. The...
financefeeds.com
Integral launches full crypto solution for banks, brokers, and hedge funds
“Together with our partners at Mint Exchange we are able to bring direct connectivity to every major source of crypto liquidity combined with state-of-the-art custody solutions and the highest availability trading infrastructure, all delivered from our cloud datacenters in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore.”. Integral has announced the launch...
financefeeds.com
Should Your Crypto Startup Accept Venture Capital
Should your crypto startup accept venture capital funding? It’s a simple question, but one laced with a web of considerations. The best ideas can’t be realized on a shoestring: the money to form a team, develop a proof of concept, and bring a consumer-ready product to market has to come from somewhere.
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
