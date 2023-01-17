Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police release more details of their arrest of Raymond Girard.
On January 4, 2023, the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) received a crime tip that reported Raymond G. Girard has been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included Girard posing with stolen property that included badges, long guns, ammunition, and a Ruger handgun. The pictures were taken inside a home that was determined to be Girard’s residence on Hudson Avenue in the city of Rochester. Girard was also a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card from the Wayne County area. The State Police in Batavia further had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree stemming from threats being made to a person in that area. During the course of our investigation, it was determined that Girard could not legally possess a firearm.
Hilton man arrested for DWAI- Drugs and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle D. Mattle., 26, of Hilton, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. During a traffic stop on Transit Road...
State Police in Painted Post arrest an individual for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to West Main Street in the Town of Woodull for a report of an Order of Protection Violation. Troopers located and subsequently arrested Christopher J. Gardner, age 34, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree. Gardner was transported to the Steuben...
Penfield, NY male arrested for criminal impersonation 2nd
On January 17, 2023, Trooper arrested Kelvin N. Rollins Jr., age 34, of Penfield, NY for criminal impersonation 2nd, and issued vehicle and traffic tickets. On January 17, 2023, around 9:44 a.m., Troopers were patrolling on State Highway 37, in the town of Morristown when the he observed a tan 2006 Toyota Sienna with a tinted windshield. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing the driver he did not provide any form of photo identification but provided a name and date of birth. Further investigation determined the male driver had a revoked NYS driver’s license, so they provided the Trooper false information.
State Police arrest an Addison resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to Wal-Mart, in the Town of Horseheads, for report of a larceny. It was determined that Tyler A. Leasure, age 25, from Addison, had left Wal-Mart without paying for numerous items. Ms. Leasure was charged with Petit...
Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
