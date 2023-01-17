ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hilton man arrested for DWAI- Drugs and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle D. Mattle., 26, of Hilton, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. During a traffic stop on Transit Road...
HILTON, NY

