On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle D. Mattle., 26, of Hilton, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. During a traffic stop on Transit Road...

HILTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO