A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
Now, Now: Here Is What John Cena May Be Doing At WrestleMania 39
They have a plan for him. We are almost to the Road To WrestleMania and that means it is time to start setting up the show’s major matches. WrestleMania matches and stories need more time to develop than your regular shows and with about two and a half months before the show, the clock is starting to tick. Now it seems that WWE knows where they are going with one of its biggest names ever.
That Might Slow It Down: Lawsuit Filed Against Vince McMahon Over WWE Return
They have something to say about it. WWE is in the biggest state of upheaval in its history and it all centers around Vince McMahon returning to the company for the expressed intent of selling it off. That is the kind of thing that would completely rock the industry and it is going to change a lot of lives. Now some people involved with those lives have something to say about what is going on.
All Hands: WWE Bringing In Independent Star To Help With Royal Rumble
They need the help. We are coming up on the Royal Rumble and that means things are going to get rather complicated rather quickly. The show will feature two matches with sixty people between the two of them and that is going to require a bunch of people working together. Some of those people will be behind the scenes and now WWE might be bringing in outside help for the show.
NXT Superstar Amari Miller Reveals She Attempted To End Her Life Last Week
Wrestling is an over the top industry that is built around the idea of people doing things that you would never see anyone do otherwise. It might not make sense in the real world but it makes sense here, and that is the kind of thing that has an appeal to fans. At the same time, the wrestlers go through all kinds of things that others go through every day, and now one is talking about a very serious incident.
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ Announcement for the Royal Rumble
That makes sense. One of the big stories coming out of Raw this week was the announcement that Cody Rhodes will be making his official return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. While some have thought that he should have been a surprise entrant, some insight has been given as to why this was not the case.
WATCH: Wrestling Legend Makes Surprise Appearance To Help Fellow Boss
There’s your cameo. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout history and some of them are names who do not make the biggest impact. Some of them make a short term impact and become a bit more infamous than famous, but they are not around all that long. Now one of the more memorable stars from WCW made an appearance in a spot you might not have expected him.
Switch: Two AEW Stars Turn Heel On Dynamite
They’re on the other team. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the AEW roster and sometimes it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. Occasionally a wrestler needs to do something to mix it up a little bit, some of which involves changing from one side to another. That was the case this week, but in this case it was a pair of wrestlers instead of just one.
Maybe Later: AEW Star Removed From Roster Page, Seemingly Done With Wrestling For Now
Some people don’t stick around. AEW has built a large roster of wrestlers over its history with a variety of talent from around the world. As a result, the company is able to showcase different kinds of wrestling with stars of differing levels of experience. There are several names who are still gaining experience, but now one of them is officially gone from the company.
You’re Up: Royal Rumble Described As “All Hands On Deck”, What That Means
It’s that big of a deal. WWE runs several annual events, but some of them are among their most important of the year. These shows are known among fans as some of the most prominent names on the wrestling calendar and it means a lot to appear on one of them. Another one is coming up and this year it sounds like it is going to be even bigger than usual.
NXT Results – January 17, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with New Year’s Evil and now all roads lead to Vengeance Day in about two and a half weeks. The show will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller in a cage match but we’re going to need more than that. There is a lot of potential for the rest of the show though and we should hear more this week. Let’s get to it.
AEW Dynamite Results – January 18, 2023
We’re about six weeks away from Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson is still on the road to getting his Iron Man match with MJF for the World Title. Other than that, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks continues his issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Let’s get to it.
He’s Good: Police Perform Wellness Check On Kevin Nash After Allusions To Suicide
That could have been horrible. There are all kinds of people in the wrestling industry but at the same time they all have to deal with the same kind of things that non-wrestling people do as well. Some of those things can be terrible and incredibly difficult to face, including all kinds of tragedies. That is the case with one wrestling legend and some of his comments scared his fans so much that police got involved.
They’re In: WWE Signs Two More Former College Athletes
The roster grows. WWE has a roster with enough talent to fill up three weekly television shows, but those wrestlers have to be kept moving. At some point the roster is going to get a bit stale and needs some fresh blood, which is why WWE also brings in fresh talent every so often. Now they are doing that again, this time from other sports outside of professional wrestling.
REVIEW: Royal Rumble 2017: All The People
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over ten years now and have reviewed over 5,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
