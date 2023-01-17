ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer visited the 3rd graders and Nell Holcomb School Thursday afternoon, January 19. The students have been studying weather and had lots of great questions for Laura!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Red Cross needs your help....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17

Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man missing since Dec. 6, may be in danger

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating burglary

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Four people were taken into custody after two...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Paducah city leaders move forward to fill commissioner position

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City leaders are moving forward with filling the commissioner spot that opened when the board removed a member. The position is open after a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17 when the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail

Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Jackson voters to decide on citywide recreational marijuana sales tax

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
JACKSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy