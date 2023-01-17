ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens February 1st

Savannah State University is pleased to announce that the 34th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will take place February 1-28, 2023 in person. “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives” is the central theme of the festival as we are committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black Culture.
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award.  Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. Ten teams of high school students will compete to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society over the next seven weeks. Thursday night, the candidates and their supporters gathered for a campaign kickoff […]
Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High School fine arts department chair and […]
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback. The parade returns to Savannah with almost 300 participants in the lineup. Parade participant Timeka Armstrong said she’s pumped about its return. “It’s been awesome,” Armstrong said. “I’m glad to see a lot of alma...
MLK Jr. parade draws large crowds during chilly weather in Ridgeland

While the weather was chilly for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Ridgeland on Jan. 14, large crowds bundled up in jackets and hats and attended to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader in the Civil Rights movement. The parade that morning in downtown Ridgeland featured...
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old. “We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going...
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back

After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
