Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah State University to hold 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is bringing back its 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival!. This will be the first time having this festival in three years with in-person events. This year’s theme is “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.”. They will be honoring Westley...
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens February 1st
Savannah State University is pleased to announce that the 34th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will take place February 1-28, 2023 in person. “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives” is the central theme of the festival as we are committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black Culture.
Loved ones plan birthday celebration for the late “Artie the Artist”
SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist, gone too soon. Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month. He died in 2017 after a battle […]
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award. Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
Hundreds march through Hilton Head Island to honor Dr. Martin Luther King
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Hundreds of people took to the streets of Hilton Head Island Monday for one reason, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by coming out as one, unified for the cause of peace and freedom. “Knowing that we all come together no matter your race your color your creed […]
Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. Ten teams of high school students will compete to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society over the next seven weeks. Thursday night, the candidates and their supporters gathered for a campaign kickoff […]
Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High School fine arts department chair and […]
WJCL
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback. The parade returns to Savannah with almost 300 participants in the lineup. Parade participant Timeka Armstrong said she’s pumped about its return. “It’s been awesome,” Armstrong said. “I’m glad to see a lot of alma...
blufftontoday.com
MLK Jr. parade draws large crowds during chilly weather in Ridgeland
While the weather was chilly for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Ridgeland on Jan. 14, large crowds bundled up in jackets and hats and attended to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader in the Civil Rights movement. The parade that morning in downtown Ridgeland featured...
VIDEO | Martin Luther King, Jr. parade returns downtown
A large crowd came downtown for the return of the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, 2023. Grice Connect live streamed the parade. You can watch it in the story below. Sophia Johnson and Lakisha Hill with the Bulloch NAACP served as this years parade...
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
wtoc.com
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
United Way to hold meeting for nonprofits interested in applying for grant funding
United Way of Southeast Georgia will hold an informational meeting for nonprofit (501 c 3) organizations who are interested in applying for funding in Bulloch County. The meeting will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Outreach Center (515 Denmark St., Statesboro, Georgia 30458).
WJCL
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
WJCL
'I absolutely know it’s not 24/7': Community voices concerns about Guyton police, mayor responds
GUYTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, a Guyton police officer was put on leave because of social media posts, but community questions still remain about the division as a whole. When Guyton resident Jeremiah Chancey was asked if he felt the Guyton Police Department was open 24/7, this was his response:
wtoc.com
Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old. “We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back
After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
Comments / 1