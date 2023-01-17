Read full article on original website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a state Senate panel rejected her choice to lead New York’s highest court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the hearing was not fair. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ALBANY, N.Y. — Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing and vote on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for Justice Hector LaSalle for the Chief Judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. The position is the highest power in New...
Progressives in New York on Wednesday notched a significant victory with the rejection of Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court, a win that comes as lawmakers are in a broader debate over the direction of the criminal justice system. The rejection of Justice Hector LaSalle's nomination...
Following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address on Jan. 10, The Legal Aid Society released a statement that largely pushed back on a lot of what Hochul said. During the speech, Hochul discussed bail reform, and called on legislators to eliminate a requirement that pretrial incarceration for bail-eligible charges be the “least restrictive” option. Legal Aid called this a continued effort to scapegoat bail reform.
When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
Staffers in the state Assembly in a letter released Tuesday morning signaled their plans to unionize in the coming months in order to secure better wages and benefits in jobs that are often low-paid with long hours. The letter comes as staffers in both the state Assembly and state Senate...
Michael Henry, the underdog candidate who put up a strong showing in the race for state Attorney General last year, is seeking to become the next chairman of the New York State Republican Party. Democrat incumbent Attorney General Letitia James won re-election to a second term, but Henry captured a better than expected 46 percent of the vote in the heavily blue state. He pushed for a stricter bail law, had the backing of police unions and hammered James for refusing to debate him. The current state GOP chairman, Nick Langworthy, was elected to Congress and Republican officials will vote to replace him...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Standing in the shadow of a giant inflatable pig, environmentalists on Thursday called on Governor Kathy Hochul to make the world's largest oil companies pay for the infrastructure costs of dealing with climate change.
The balance is roofed about Credit Fairness Act. Brand new law out-of limits requirements will take feeling when you look at the April. Nyc Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to reduce the new statute regarding constraints to 3 ages for legal actions aimed at curing obligations regarding users. The...
Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joined Doug Goudie on WGY Mornings this past week. Zeldin shared his thoughts on current Governor Kathy Hochul's decisions to lead off 2023. Earlier this month, Zeldin took to social media to express his opinion on Governor Hochul's State of the State address. Zeldin continued...
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Some lawmakers and advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday calling for the Medical Aid in Dying Act to be reintroduced and passed this year. Among them was Cassandra Johnston who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November. “I don’t wish a terrible death...
New York state assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow has introduced a bill that would legalize certain forms of online poker, by classifying them as skill-based games. House Bill 1380 would seek to regulate legal online poker in the Empire State, and has been referred to racing and wagering committee to review.
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
New York labor officials pointed to a steep increase in child labor law violations in New York, a 68% rise in 2022 compared to the prior year. The state Department of Labor on Tuesday announced plans to roll out a public service campaign meant to inform younger workers of their rights and protections.
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
