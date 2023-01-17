Read full article on original website
6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar Saturday, Jan. 28
The Arena Bar is preparing to host its 6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cochise County reassures residents water use and supply are sustainable
County and City of Sierra Vista officials say other counties can learn from them when it comes to water conservation.
Stars converge at Loft Cinema for world premiere of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo"
The stars and creators of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Loft Cinema in Tucson.
Cochise Country Music Festival @ 4EVR Ranch
92.9 The Bull welcomes: Cochise Country Music Festival. Friday, March 17th - Sunday, March 19th @ 4EVR Ranch in Benson. Featuring headliners Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, & Clay Walker!. Tickets on-sale now!
Update on suspected Desert RV shooter
The case of a Sierra Vista man charged with opening fire at the Desert RV in Whetstone continues to develop.
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Buena Colts
Head coach: Tyler Molesworth (38-13, third season as Buena’s head coach after serving as an assistant for three years) Assistants: Richie Castro, Derrell Hawthorne, Francisco Villegas and Christian Olsen. Last Year: 23-6 (advanced to 5A state semifinals) Roster:. 0 Deandre Hawthorne, Sr., PG/SG. 1 Ah’jzon Sieg, Sr., SG/PG.
Palo Verde & Benson football programs win appeal to move from 3A to 2A in 2023
After one year in the 3A South, the Palo Verde and Benson football programs will move to the 2A conference in 2023, Sahuarita and Rio Rico will stay in the 4A and Ironwood Ridge will remain at the 5A level. Those five local schools appealed Monday their original placement that...
Bisbee-Douglas International Airport runway repaving moving forward
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved a grant agreement last week between the Arizona Department of Transportation to repave a runway at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport. Runway 8/26, the cross-wind runway is the smaller of the two runways at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport. Cochise County Director of Development Services...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Families of deadly I-10 crash demanding accountability
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Willis Thompson and Gilbert Franco were coworkers. They rode in the landscape truck together, they worked together...and they died together. Thompson and Franco were two of the five people killed last week when their landscape truck was smashed between two semi trucks, along with another car.
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
Border Patrol agents found seven migrants hidden in hauling boat
Border Patrol agents from the Sonoita station rescued seven migrants and arrested three smugglers on January 12. The post Border Patrol agents found seven migrants hidden in hauling boat appeared first on KYMA.
