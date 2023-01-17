Read full article on original website
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
kiow.com
Area Snowstorm Dumps Up to 9 Inches on the Area
The snow finally started to taper off Thursday morning across much of Iowa, though a Winter Storm Warning was posted until 9 AM for parts of northern and central Iowa. Meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says wide sections of the state got heavy snow. Britt, Garner, all...
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: School bullying, snowfall totals
A central Iowa mother is speaking out against bullying after her 10-year-old-son was left with a concussion. "You send your kids to school to learn, not to come out with mental illnesses. To grow their brains, not hinder it. That’s not what I sent him there for," she told KCCI.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Chariton Leader
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.
(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
How much snow will Iowa get? Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday
A Winter Storm Watch is now issued for Wednesday at Noon through Thursday at 9 AM. A heavy band of snow will set up across Iowa during that time frame impacting travel. Low pressure developing out of the Four Corners will be lifting up across Kansas and Nebraska. A band of snow will develop on […]
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
