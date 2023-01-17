Read full article on original website
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Should Colorado Ban Assault Weapons?
As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have a plan. increasing the age you can legally purchase a gun to 21,. introducing a waiting period between buying a gun and receiving it.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
‘Let’s just respect everyone’: Bill filed to codify all marriages in SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, but South Dakota law doesn’t reflect that in codified law. Representative Linda Duba is looking to change that. Wednesday the Sioux Falls Democrat filed HB 1092 to alter the language of 25-1-1 to be inclusive of...
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
Five bills introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to be heard Thursday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session. Jackley says the package aims “to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect the privacy of South Dakotans”. Among the bills, Senate Bill 50 revises the crime of witness tampering. Senate Bill 48 would enhance the penalty for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. All five bills, listed below, are scheduled to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Jackley: Hold abusers accountable for manipulation
Abusive partners could face a decade in prison for trying to convince their significant others to change their story, under a bill promoted by Attorney General Marty Jackley. Senate Bill 50 would apply the crime of witness tampering to anyone who “corruptly persuades or corruptly influences another person” to alter their testimony “with an intent […] The post Jackley: Hold abusers accountable for manipulation appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SD judges might get to charge device-search fees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
Noem urges investigations into leak of SSNs
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem urged investigations into the leaking of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the Jan. 6 Committee. According to Noem’s press release, the leaked SSNs included those of Governor Noem, Bryon Noem, Kassidy Peters, Kyle Peters, Kennedy Noem, and Booker Noem.
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for scholarships to support people entering the behavioral health field in the state. Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) told Dakota News Now that House Bill 1044...
Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to preserve agriculture. “Agriculture is by far our state’s largest industry, accounting for one out of every five jobs in South Dakota. We need to preserve it,” said Noem. “When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers.”
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
