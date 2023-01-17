ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?

People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
Five bills introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to be heard Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session. Jackley says the package aims “to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect the privacy of South Dakotans”. Among the bills, Senate Bill 50 revises the crime of witness tampering. Senate Bill 48 would enhance the penalty for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. All five bills, listed below, are scheduled to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Jackley: Hold abusers accountable for manipulation

Abusive partners could face a decade in prison for trying to convince their significant others to change their story, under a bill promoted by Attorney General Marty Jackley. Senate Bill 50 would apply the crime of witness tampering to anyone who “corruptly persuades or corruptly influences another person” to alter their testimony “with an intent […] The post Jackley: Hold abusers accountable for manipulation appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. "Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it's why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state," said Noem. "The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone."
SD judges might get to charge device-search fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
Noem urges investigations into leak of SSNs

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem urged investigations into the leaking of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the Jan. 6 Committee. According to Noem’s press release, the leaked SSNs included those of Governor Noem, Bryon Noem, Kassidy Peters, Kyle Peters, Kennedy Noem, and Booker Noem.
Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to preserve agriculture. “Agriculture is by far our state’s largest industry, accounting for one out of every five jobs in South Dakota. We need to preserve it,” said Noem. “When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers.”
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice

Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!

Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract

Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
