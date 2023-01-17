When a student is recognized as Student of the Month at Becton, this is commemorating one of the greatest achievements that a student at Becton could earn. It values their academics, extracurricular activities, and how well they carry themselves within their community. Daniella Fragola, January’s Student of the Month, is endlessly proud of herself for this accomplishment. Currently, in her senior year, Fragola has been working towards this goal since her freshman year, even if it was not exactly meditated. “I did my own thing and just worked hard to the best of my ability,” Fragola explains, “I joined a lot of clubs but only because they are each important to me in different ways for different reasons.” Despite this, that type of flair and drive is exactly what it takes to become Student of the Month. The people who know this fact better than anyone are the students’ teachers themselves. When asked about Fragola’s work ethic, her Italian teacher Ms. Bonanno had nothing but good things to say. “Daniella is a student that everyone would love to have. She is always on time with every assignment,” She praises Fragola, “and she has discipline. She is very much on top of her grades.”

1 DAY AGO