Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Most voters think Biden’s handling of documents is a serious breach: poll
A majority of voters say they believe President Biden’s handling of classified documents found at his home and his former office is a serious breach of national security, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Friday. The poll found that 64 percent of respondents said they consider “the presence…
Ohio Republican Sen. Matt Dolan talks about bid for U.S. Senate
Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan recently sat down with FOX 8's Joe Toohey in the FOX 8 studios to discuss issues Dolan says matter to Ohioans, like inflation and border security.
State Jobs: Pennsylvania Eliminates Four-Year Degree Requirement — Will Others Follow?
In a huge win for job seekers, the state of Pennsylvania has eliminated the requirement for a four-year college degree as regards 92% of state jobs. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate...
Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “This case should never have been…
