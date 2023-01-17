Read full article on original website
Attorney to explore 'Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present the webinar "Are You In Custody? Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights" on Thursday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking will be Bernard Jocuns of Bernard Anthony Jocuns & Associates PLLC. Jocuns is a trial attorney from...
Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable. In an amicus brief, the coalition argues that New York has the authority to protect residents and public safety. New...
Michigan's $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
Distribution to local governments could start by Jan. 31. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled...
Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunch-time discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn “Lettuce Talk” will take place online Thursday Jan. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to...
Benson and state lawmakers announce plans to protect the people who protect democracy
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the chairs of both the Senate and House elections committees, and numerous other lawmakers on Tuesday announced legislative plans to protect the people who protect democracy – the thousands of election workers and millions of voters in Michigan. “We have made great strides...
Court Digest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday. That brings the total West Virginia dollars...
Individual income tax season begins January 23
Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on January 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18, 2023.
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac
The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
National Roundup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More gun prosecutions are being brought in federal court in New Orleans than at any time in at least 15 years, a review by The Times-Picayune found. Prosecutors across the 13-parish Eastern District of Louisiana brought about 70 new cases last year in which the lead charge was a firearms offense, according to information from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, which keeps data on federal prosecutions. That’s the most since 2007, when the federal government stepped in to fill a void after Hurricane Katrina.
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month
MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
MEDC Executive Committee acts to continue growth of economic impact across Michigan
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee on Tuesday sent a strong signal on the continued momentum of economic development statewide and continued support for MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. approving a new, four-year contract for Messer. Tuesday’s action follows a year with more than $13 billion in EV and battery manufacturing investments in the state, as well as the elevation of small business, regional relevancy, and community development and placemaking within MEDC’s strategic plan.
Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association kicks off 2023 with new logo, branding
The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA), the only Michigan-based association dedicated solely to the housing finance industry, unveiled an updated logo and brand identity for 2023. The brand refresh aligns with the organization’s new purpose and direction as the connection point, legislative voice and educational resource for Michigan’s real estate finance economy.
Police investigate Illinois Planned Parenthood fire as arson
CHICAGO (AP) — A fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic is being investigated as arson, Peoria police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted sweeping abortion protections. Officers responded to a report of an “unknown person throwing a Molotov cocktail” into the Peoria clinic building at...
Michigan retail holiday sales down modestly, overall 2022 sales flat
Michigan Retailers Association on Wednesday reported that December 2022 sales, including online sales, were down modestly. December 2021 saw 77.7 on the 100-point scale. The December Retail Index survey came in at 41.2, a significant decrease over November’s 52.6. Thirty-eight percent (38%) of Michigan retailers reported a sales increase over November. Fifty-one percent (51%) noted a decrease, and 11% reported no change. December 2021 saw seventy-eight percent (78%) of retailers reporting a sales increase over November 2021.
Counselor's Corner: Secure foundations in life
Michigan winters are grey and cloudy. It can have a depressing effect on people. I would rather it just be plain nighttime instead of grey, lifeless and with no green around. People with a seasonal affective disorder, which means that grey and gloomy days can cause them to feel depressed and sad, experience a sense of emptiness on grey days. So when I am driving and looking at the trees without leaves, the grayness all around, and the grey and lifeless sky, I say to myself, this is difficult for me and many other people. Then I breathe a prayer of gratitude for having an awareness and experience that I have a connection with a loving God. I realize that each moment of life is meant to be a secure foundation if I have a positive experience of God. This gives me a secure foundation for living in the present moment. It also helps me to look at life in a more profound manner in which I become more aware of the purpose of life for myself.
Virtual Movie Night planned by ALA
The Association of Legal Administrators, Metropolitan Detroit Chapter, will host a Virtual Movie Night on Wednesday, January 18, from 6 to a p.m. From the comforts of home, participants can join for an Amazon Prime documentary film that promises to be an informative, interesting and eye-opening experience to broaden viewers’ perspective on DEI topics. “Watch Party” baskets will be mailed in advance to each participant.
