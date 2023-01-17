Read full article on original website
Worker at prosecutor's office has 'calming spirit'
Peanut is pictured with members of the Child Protection Unit (standing, left to right): Lisa Lozen, Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus and Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia along with (kneeling) Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut and Karen Phillips. Photo courtesy of the prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutor's office launches 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working diligently in doing the best job to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program
Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
Coulter names Madiha Tariq deputy county executive to oversee health, housing, and criminal justice areas
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Thursday that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
Daily Briefs
DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager’s body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year. “I’m livid. I’m absolutely livid,”...
Three get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order
FLINT (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman's daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague's...
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder
When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
Dearborn woman convicted for role in $65M pharmaceutical 'coupon' fraud
A Dearborn woman has been convicted of wire fraud charges in connection with a scheme to gain more than $65 million from pharmaceutical "coupon" programs, federal officials announced Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Suzan Berro, 23, on Friday after a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, records show.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
Duly Noted
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; William L. Thompson in Birmingham and Detroit; and Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor. Gibson is a litigation attorney, representing clients in a variety...
Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation
PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
Pontiac city councilwoman shares mental health struggles after death of mother, 2 sons
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - During a Monday news conference where police provided an update on the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her two children, city councilwoman Melanie Rutherford fought back tears. She didn't know Monica Cannady, 35, or her two sons Kyle, 9, and Malik, 3, but their deaths touched her personally. "As a person, who has dealt with mental illness, I understood the place where she was," said Rutherford. Rutherford said she was diagnosed with PTSD after she was sexually abused. She struggled with her mental health for years."My heart is broken because I know what it...
Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
Genesee Co. hosts human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property." The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
